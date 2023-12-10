CJ Stroud injury update: Texans rookie taken to locker room at worst possible time
Houston Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud has been taken to the locker room with a reported head injury.
By Mark Powell
Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud's rookie of the year campaign took a backseat to his injury status against the New York Jets, as the star quarterback went down with a head injury. Stroud has been tremendous this season, leading the Texans into AFC Playoff contention, which is a relative surprise given the talent on the roster.
Stroud deserves his props, and this season will be considered a success in Houston regardless of how it ends, as the Texans have found their franchise quarterback. However, any long-term injury to Stroud would dramatically impact Houston's chances at making the postseason as an AFC Wild Card team.
Stroud was in visible discomfort after he was thrown to the turf by the Jets defensive line.
CJ Stroud injury update: How long will Texans QB be out?
CJ Stroud is in concussion protocol, and will be out until he can clear those hurdles. Stroud emerged as a surprise MVP candidate just a few weeks ago. However, he has struggled against New York's defense in Week 14. The Texans offensive line held up well so far this season with their most-prized asset under pressure frequently. Any concussion would put Stroud's availaibility in doubt next week.
Houston Texans QB depth chart: Who will take over for CJ Stroud?
Without Stroud in the starting lineup, quarterback Davis Mills will receive the reps instead. Mills showed some promise in Houston last season, but Stroud was far too promising of a prospect to pass up in the 2023 NFL Draft. Because of that, Mills was eventually relegated to backup duties. We'll see how well he can lead Houston in Stroud's absence.
Case Keenum is the third-string quarterback behind Mills, but he is out this week due to injury. If Stroud is out long-term, expect the Texans to sign another QB this week.