Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney played a role in Ravens' Round 1 draft pick
The Baltimore Ravens finished 2023 with the best record in the NFL. John Harbaugh’s club was the number-one seed in the AFC playoffs. Eventually, they hosted the conference title game but were thwarted by the defending and eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
It’s been a tricky offseason for Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. The Ravens have lost their share of standout performers. Linebacker Patrick Queen, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, Pro Bowl safety Geno Stone, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and linebacker Tyus Bowser are among those defensive players no long with the organization.
Defense was certainly on the mind of the Ravens Thursday night when it came to the 30th overall pick.
Dabo Sweeney dabbled a bit when it came to the Ravens draft
Cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson University was a highly-regarded NFL prospect, as noted by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein:
"Wiggins’ combination of coverage talent and traits could make him a defensive coordinator’s dream. He’s tall, long and fast with rare recovery speed when beaten. Silky smooth lower-body movement allows him to mirror releases and trace routes without much effort. He can squeeze a little tighter from off-man coverage, while his range as a Cover 3 cornerback makes him a dangerous option to throw near. He plays with good recognition and elite burst to the throw, which could lead to Pro Bowl production if he can play with more consistent decisiveness. He needs to become a tougher player in run support and when contesting catches against NFL size. Wiggins' speed, scheme versatility and playmaking instincts should make him the most sought after cornerback in the draft."
Wiggins played for Dabo Swinney, who was apparently very interested in seeing the young performer get drafted. Specifically, he was in contact with the Ravens urging DeCosta and last year's No. 1 seed in the AFC to draft his former player in the first round.
“We were getting texts from the head coach,” explained Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta (via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley). “Dabo was texting us during the first round (saying), ‘Please take this guy.’”
Swinney’s wish came true. Now Wiggins looks to contribute to a team that gave up the fewest points in the league and tied for the NFL lead in takeaways in 2023. If that's the defense he's joining, the ball-hawking defensive back should fit right in with Baltimore.