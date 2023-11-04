Clemson fans troll Notre Dame as Sam Hartman stays winless vs. Tigers
Sam Hartman is now 0-5 against the Clemson Tigers in his collegiate career. Clemson fans trolled the Notre Dame quarterback after Week 10.
By Scott Rogust
Tyler from Spartansburg may have given the Clemson Tigers all the momentum they needed in Week 10. Or, you know, the Tigers have incredible luck when facing off against a team with Sam Hartman as their starting quarterback. Hartman began his career at Wake Forest and failed to pick up a single win over Clemson in four games against them. Maybe Game No. 5 will result in a victory?
On Saturday, Clemson faced off against Hartman and the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Tigers have been skidding ever since head coach Dabo Swinney said maybe it was time to lose some games to get fans critical of the team off the bandwagon. Well, facing off against Hartman, they forced two interceptions off the quarterback in the 31-23 win.
Clemson fans, college football fans, media members, and others decided to troll Hartman after going 0-5 against the team in his six years at the collegiate level.
Clemson trolls Sam Hartman after picking up win over Notre Dame
Things got off the rails early on for Notre Dame, with the team trailing 17-6 after a touchdown pass from quarterback 41-yard run by Phil Mafah, a 21-yard field goal by Jonathan Weitz, and a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cade Klubnik to wide receiver Tyler Brown. On that following drive, Hartman threw a pick-six to linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr, who returned it 28 yards to extend Clemson's lead to 24-6.
Notre Dame would get back in the second half after a two-yard touchdown run by Audric Estime and a 26-yard rushing touchdown by Hartman. Yet, the team couldn't capitalize on Clemson's punts on their next five drives. After the fifth punt, Hartman threw his second interception, this time to safety Kylon Griffin.
Even after Clemson fumbled that next drive and Hartman picked up a first down on a 15-yard run, the quarterback couldn't lead the team to tie things up late, as he threw four consecutive incomplete passes afterward to secure the loss for Notre Dame.
Hartman threw 13 completions for 146 yards and zero touchdowns on 30 pass attempts. The quarterback picked up 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
With the win, Clemson is now 5-4 on the year and is one victory away from becoming bowl-eligible. As for Notre Dame, they are likely to tumble down the College Football Playoff rankings with their third loss of the season.