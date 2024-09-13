Clemson player’s delusional Georgia take proves Tigers never learn
Clemson beat Georgia 38-35 in August of 2013. They seem to think that wasn't a massive outlier.
In fact. the Bulldogs have beaten them in eight of their last nine meetings going back to 1991. Clemson's last win over UGA outside of that 2013 meeting was in 1990.
So maybe the Tigers should talk a bit more humbly when it comes to Georgia. After all, Clemson hasn't scored a touchdown against the Bulldogs since 2014.
Clemson offensive lineman Walter Parks didn't get that memo (H/T Saturday Down South)
“I’ve never had any doubt in this team. It’s going to sound insane. I don’t mean this in any disrespectful way at all because I have a lot of respect for them, they whooped us. But I feel like we could have done that to Georgia, as well. I’m not saying 66-20 and do all that, but the plays were there, opportunities were there. It was good for this team to see that we can do it.”
Parks made it clear he wasn't trying to be disrespectful. This wasn't trash talk. It was delusional though.
Clemson is kidding themselves if they think they had a real shot vs. Georgia
The Clemson offense never had a foothold in the game. There may have been plays and opportunities for them to find some success, but those wouldn't have added up to a close game in the end. The Georgia defense is too good.
This isn't just a Clemson thing. The Dawgs have allowed more than 23 points just once since 2022. Realistically, the Tigers (who haven't exactly had an offense running on all cylinders) were never going to put up the points necessary to truly challenge Georgia.
Clemson is on Georgia's out of conference schedule again in 2029. Until then, the Bulldogs won't be able to teach the Tigers another lesson unless they meet in the College Football Playoff.