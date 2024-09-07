Clemson teammates mourn unexpected death of former WR Diondre Overton
By Austen Bundy
The Clemson community is mourning one of their own far too soon.
The football team announced Saturday that former wide receiver Diondre Overton passed away at 26 years old. No additional details were provided.
Diondre Overton's former Clemson teammates react online to WR's passing
Some of Overton's former teammates like wide receiver Amari Rodgers and defensive end Xavier Thomas posted on X to express their sadness over his passing.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who played with Overton for three years at Clemson, posted on his Instagram story, "Brotha I miss you already man, I love you 5L, I'm hurtin bad about this right now. Rest easy Big Play."
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who played with Overton from 2018-19, posted on his Instagram story "You lit up every room you walked into brother. Gone too soon but we know your [sic] at your forever home now. Love you Dre."
Overton played four years at Clemson from 2016-19 and won two national championships with the Tigers in 2016 and 2018. He accrued 777 career receiving yards and recorded seven touchdowns. Overton was a four-star prospect and chose Clemson over North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Overton unfortunately never reached the NFL but played parts of four seasons professionally with five different teams across North America and Europe. He also participated in the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl after his time at Clemson.
In the now defunct USFL, Overton was drafted by the Philadelphia Stars in the 16th round and recorded 533 yards and five touchdown catches over two seasons.
Most recently he was selected by the Memphis Showboats in the United Football League dispersal Draft in January. He recorded 33 receiving yards on 3 catches there.
Clemson has not yet released any plans to honor Overton during its home opener against Appalachian State on Saturday.