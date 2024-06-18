Money isn't the issue in Browns contract talks with Amari Cooper
By Lior Lampert
Entering the final year of his current deal with the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Amari Cooper is seeking a contract extension. The Pro Bowler has made his intentions clear by not reporting to the team's mandatory minicamp, accruing over $100,000 in fines for his absence.
Cooper has been one of the most productive wideouts in the NFL since entering the league in 2015, specifically for the Browns. In two seasons with the team, he has posted a couple of the highest single-season receiving yard efforts in franchise history.
So what's the holdup? Why is Cleveland not rewarding arguably the best pass-catcher they have had since former All-Pro Josh Gordon? Recent intel from 247sports Brad Stainbrook suggests the two sides are at an impasse in contract talks regarding the duration of the new pact -- money isn't the issue.
"The sticking point [of ongoing negotiations between Cooper and the Browns] is the length of the deal," per Stainbrook.
Cleveland has yet to offer Cooper an extension "longer than one year," Stainbrook adds.
After turning 30 on Monday, age is presumably a factor in why the Browns don't want to commit to Cooper long-term. Nonetheless, "there is still a sense of optimism" they find common ground.
As things stand, Cooper is the 20th highest-paid receiver in football by average annual value (AAV), though he has thoroughly outperformed his salary. Instead of being in this position again next year -- forced to renegotiate -- the veteran understandably wants "added security," as Stainbrook points out.
With offseason workouts for the Browns on hold until training camp rolls around in late July, Cooper and Cleveland have time to hash things out. But will general manager and executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry budge?
“Sometimes, all teams will have periods where they go through these types of situations but it does not change our affinity for Amari [Cooper]. You know, we’ll navigate, call it the business considerations and the business aspects as it goes. But he is a big part of our team, and just as importantly, he’s a big part of our culture,” Berry said, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Either way, the Browns ought to get a deal done with Cooper while they have the chance.