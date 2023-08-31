Cleveland Browns latest Deshaun Watson decision is absolutely classless
The Cleveland Browns elevated Deshaun Watson to team captain, which is an awful look given his history of sexual assault allegations.
By Mark Powell
Deshaun Watson enters a critical first full season as Cleveland Browns starter as a team captain. Yes, Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland are going all-in on Watson, despite some of the public outcry about acquiring him in the first place.
Watson was suspended for the first 10 games of last season due to dozens of sexual assault allegations. While the majority of those have been settled, it was a relative surprise that Cleveland gave Watson a league-record contract in fully-guaranteed money (at the time). By making him team captain, the Browns are doubling down on a questionable choice.
"Deshaun, it's very, very natural for him to lead," Stefanski said. "And I think he's comfortable leading from out in front. I think he's comfortable from leading and letting his teammates get credit. That's just something he's always done his whole life. And just the way he's integrated himself into this football team is impressive to watch."
Cleveland Browns make Deshaun Watson a team captain
When they acquired Watson via trade, the Browns made it clear that his talent far exceeded the risk that came with the allegations against him. Yes, we are a country of second chances, but Watson's financial slap on the wrist for dozens of heinous allegations doesn't really qualify as punishment.
When revealing the decision to make Watson captain, Stefanski was careful to ensure he only commented on Deshaun's time in Cleveland, and his supposed growth as a person.
"From the moment he got here until now," Stefanski said of Watson, "just seeing how he's gotten to know everybody on his team, how he pushes them, how he motivates them, I think you're seeing a lot of examples of high-quality leadership from Deshaun in particular."
Teams naming their starting QB a team captain is to be expected in the modern NFL, even in Watson's case. It doesn't make this any less disgusting, though.