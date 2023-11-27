Cleveland Browns' injuries continue to pile up with concerning Myles Garrett update
Myles Garrett is dealing with an injury following the Cleveland Browns' Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos.
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns are having a good 2023 season, entering Week 12 with a 7-3 record. If one thing that has overshadowed their success this season, it's the injury bug. Early in the year, the team lost running back Nick Chubb for the year with a knee injury suffered in Week 2. Then there's quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed time earlier in the year with right shoulder issues before getting shut down for the year after Week 10 due to a fracture.
On Sunday, Cleveland lost 29-12 to the red-hot Denver Broncos. As if this loss didn't sting enough, Browns fans got an update that they probably could have done without, and it involves star defensive lineman Myles Garrett.
After the game, Garrett spoke to reporters while wearing a sling on his left arm. Per Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com, Garrett said he felt a pop in his left shoulder. Garrett is set to undergo an MRI on Monday.
"At the end of the day, I've played through things that should have sidelined me before, and I'm going to continue to fight and do what's best for the team and for myself," said Garrett. "But we have high hopes for this season, what we can do, and nothing like this is going to hold us back, or me back. We're going to find a way to win."
Multiple reporters noted that Garrett was having difficulty putting his shirt on due to the shoulder injury and needed assistance.
This is the last thing the Browns needed, as Garrett was playing not only like a contender for Defensive Player of the Year but potentially for NFL MVP. Now, they have to wait on the results of an MRI to determine if Garrett could miss time.
In the game on Sunday, Garrett recorded two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.
Entering Week 12, Garrett led the league with 13 sacks. Garrett posted 30 total tackles (22 solo, eight assisted), 23 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 10 games.
Browns fans will be waiting throughout Monday for a definitive update on Garrett's injury, and hope that it's not a long-term issue.