The Cleveland Browns are honoring Hall-of-Fame running back Jim Brown, who passed away prior to the start of the season, with a jersey and field patch.
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns are honoring legendary running back Jim Brown this season by wearing his number decal on their uniforms, and also featuring it on the turf at their stadium.
Jim Brown is considered by some to be the best running back of all-time, and well ahead of his era. Brown finished his career with 12,312 yards and retired prior to his age-30 season in hopes of pursuing a career as a film star.
Prior to the Hall-of-Fame Game in Canton -- the game which kicks off the NFL preseason each year -- the Browns hosted an invite-only memorial in honor of their fallen legend.
"We wanted to do something right after Jim died and for a variety of reasons — schedules, everybody, Monique wasn't quite ready — it got put off," Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam said. "I can't really think of a better way to do it than do it in Canton.
"Jim Brown's definitely the greatest Brown of all time and arguably the greatest in the NFL. To do it in Canton, a lot of the gold jackets will be there. I think it's appropriate to honor his legacy. We're honored to be part of that."
Cleveland Browns honor Jim Brown: What is 32 patch on Browns field and jerseys?
It's an honorable act for Cleveland to honor Brown, a player who meant so much to their franchise. Brown is also considered a civil rights icon, and one of many athletes of his time who wasn't afraid to question the status quo.
On the field, Brown was named a first-team All-Pro eight times, second-team All-Pro once and won three NFL MVP awards
As for this Browns team, it remains to be seen just how successful they'll be on the field this season. In Deshaun Watson's first full year as starter, Cleveland has plenty to play for.