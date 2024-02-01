3 key moves the Cleveland Cavaliers need to make at the NBA Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers are climbing the Eastern Conference standings but they mat need a trade or two to power a deep playoff run.
By Kdelaney
No Evan Mobley, Ty Jerome, or Darius Garland? No problem. Nobody move — the Cleveland Cavaliers had won 10 of 11 heading into a matchup with the lowly Pistons Wednesday night. They had climbed as high as three games behind the No. 2-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. All of this leads us to wonder — are the Cavs more capable than they realize? In light of the Cavs' recent success (and Tristian Thompson's suspension), here are some trades the Cavs should consider as they prepare for a deep playoff run.
3. Dorian Finney Smith
The Cleveland Cavaliers' unreliable 3-point shooting was a problem heading into the season, and it's a problem that still needs to be addressed today. As of this writing, the Cavaliers currently rank 20th in 3-point percentage, shooting 35.8 percent. If the Cavs want to avoid a repeat of last year's postseason, they'll need to bring in some perimeter shooting. That's where Dorian Finney-Smith comes in.
Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor believes Dorian Finney-Smith is somebody the Cavs are interested in. "He can play the three and the four," Fedor explained, "he can shoot well enough from the outside spacing the floor.” He certainly fits the profile of a big 3-and-D wing that Cleveland is looking for.
According to a source close to Fedor, the Brooklyn Nets are interested in the Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade. At 6-foot-9, Wade is a solid defender who can also hit the 3. He's three years younger than Dorian Finney-Smith. Both have two years left on their contract — the only wrinkle is the Cavs would have to add more salary to acquire Finney-Smith's $13.9 million since Wade (only) makes $5.7 million.
So far this season, Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 41.1 percent from behind the arc on 5.6 attempts per game. This isn't the craziest move the Cavs could make, but Finney-Smith certainly fits in nicely with this Cavaliers team.