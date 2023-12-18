Cleveland Cavaliers: Ranking the 5 best Christmas Day games in team history
Christmas is a special time and has come with memorable NBA moments. Here are the best Christmas games in Cavalier history.
4. 2003: Magic defeat Cavaliers 113-101 in OT
It's unusual for a team to have two good games and lose both, but here are the Cavaliers. This matchup between the Magic and Cavaliers was one for the ages, featuring the 2003 scoring champion in Tracy McGrady and a rookie LeBron James.
Both players went back and forth the whole game. McGrady would finish with a game 41 points and LeBron did not disappoint either, finishing with 34 points. For good measure, Cavaliers forward, Carlos Boozer, had 18 rebounds.
This game was an even more nip-and-tuck game than the 2017 game against the Warriors. This game had 20 ties, 11 lead changes and the largest was 12 points, which happened at the end of the game.
The reason this makes the list is because it went to overtime. The Magic were up four points with two and a half minutes left. Then Carlos Boozer hit a jump shot to cut it to two, and then a putback layup with 46 seconds left to tie the game at 97. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers scored just four points in overtime and allowed the Magic to score 16.
Even though the Magic won by double-digits, most of the game was close and a it was battle between stars. LeBron James, the most hyped-up prospect ever, backing it up on a big stage in his first career Christmas game, let the NBA world know that he's got next.