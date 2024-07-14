Cleveland Guardians MLB Draft grades: Everything to know about the first overall pick
The 2024 MLB Draft is officially here and the Cleveland Guardians are on the clock. Due to the newly added draft lottery, the Guardians jumped up to the first overall pick, winning the lottery. They have had plenty of time to look into who they want to take with this first overall pick, but only the Guardians know what that decision is at this point.
Everything to know about the Guardians draft
With the first overall pick, the Guardians will have their selection of talent between any draft eligible player on the planet. They have been mocked to select nearly all of the players in the projected top ten picks, but they can only select one of them.
FanSided's Roger Castillo projected the Guardians to select the Oregon State infielder, Travis Bazzana, with their first overall pick. Bazzana is a true five-tool prospect that could crack the big leagues by the beginning of next year. He has smashed every level of pitching that he's been up against through his entire career.
Cleveland has also been consistently mocked to take a few other names. Among those names, JJ Weatherholt, Charlie Condon and Jac Caglianone are the most popular options for the Guardians to land with the first overall pick.
It's hard to go wrong when you have your pick of the litter. With so much top-end talent in this draft, the Guardians are almost surely going to grab a perennial big leaguer with this first-overall pick.
Guardians MLB Draft grades: Who did the Guardians select in the 2024 MLB Draft?
The Guardians hold the No. 1, 36, and 48 picks on day one of the MLB Draft.
This page will be updated with more information following the first two rounds of the MLB Draft.