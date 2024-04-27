Clippers may be at disadvantage for Game 4 with concerning Kawhi Leonard news
The Clippers are heading into Game 4 down 2-1 and might be without their star.
The L.A. Clippers are facing a 2-1 hole and could be forced to win game 4 without Kawhi Leonard. Leonard told reporters, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, that he might be unable to play Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks with his right knee inflammation.
"Right now, I'll see [how it feels] tomorrow. But I want to play," said Leonard.
The Clippers seemingly had no shot to win this game as the Mavericks controlled the game despite Luka Doncic shooting a terrible 28 percent from the floor. L.A. might be served best with Leonard, as the franchise has struggled to fully integrate the star into the lineup in his injured state.
Leonard shot 41 percent in Game 2 and couldn't do much on the floor in Game 3, scoring nine points while shooting four-for-seven from the field. The star has faced serious injuries in the past.
In recent years, Leonard has suffered a torn meniscus and a partially torn ACL. With Leonard limited for Game 4, do the Clippers have any chance of beating the Mavericks?
Do the Clippers have any chance of beating the Mavericks in Game 4?
While the Clippers will be missing their superstar, the franchise still has a chance to beat Dallas in Game 4. The squad will likely need Paul George to shoot a lot better than he did in Game 3 as the star shot 27 percent from the floor. While George needs to shoot better, the Clippers will also need to go back to adjustments that they made in Game 1.
L.A. targeted Luka Doncic on the defensive side of the ball in game one which allowed the Clippers to blow out Dallas. The squad will also need Russell Westbrook to shoot a lot better than he did in Game 3. The veteran guard missed all of his seven shots in game three and will need to improve if the Clippers want to win Game 4. The Clippers may be able to win, but the franchise will likely be at a disadvantage with Leonard out.