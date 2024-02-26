Clippers mega-bland rebrand gets mixed reviews: New logo, uniforms, and court
The Los Angeles Clippers revealed their new rebrand, and reviews have been mixed, at best.
By Lior Lampert
Often regarded as the “little brothers” of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Clippers have made a continuous effort to distinguish themselves from the purple and gold, including their latest rebrand.
The Clippers unveiled their new uniforms, logo, and court design which will come into effect next season, when the franchise will be playing in their new arena, the Intuit Dome.
Finally! Perhaps the biggest obstacle to separating themselves from their rival Los Angeles franchise has been sharing Crypto.com arena, where several title banners hang for the legendary Lakers franchise.
The organizational overhaul is being done in an attempt to pay homage to the history of the Clippers while embracing and taking on a more modernized look.
“We listened to as many voices as we could and then engaged specialists to arrive at a timeless design that blends bedrocks of our past and our future,” Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker said regarding the rebrand.
However, initial reviews seem mixed, at best.
Los Angeles Clippers’ rebrand receives mixed reviews
Bleacher Reports’ Molly Morrison wasted no time poking fun at the new logo design.
Keith Smith of Spotrac and the NBA Front Office Show is a big fan of the Clippers’ new logos, citing the color scheme as a plus, adding that the rebrand looks “really sharp!”
Even though the consensus seems to vary, the Clippers have undeniably gotten the entire league's attention with their unveiling. As they look to continue building on the success they’ve enjoyed throughout the 2023-24 season, they’re also doing their part to prepare for their future in their new arena starting next year.
The Clippers signed superstar wing Kawhi Leonard to a three-year contract extension last month, ensuring they will have their franchise player on the team for the inaugural season in the Intuit Dome.