Clippers rejection of Paul George-Warriors trade could backfire
Paul George is officially an unrestricted free agent after opting out of the final year of his contract. He is expected to take meetings with the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic, with Los Angeles still unwilling to offer more than a three-year deal. The Sixers and Magic are both equipped with max cap space and four-year offers.
It sure feels like the Clippers are prepared to lose George. Otherwise Lawrence Frank and the front office wouldn't be holding so firm in negotiations. George is clearly worth a four-year max in league circles, even with the risk inherent to his age and injury history. If Los Angeles wants to keep him in-house, all it takes in an extra year on his next contract.
There has been noise about George's desire to stay on the west coast. He's an LA native and his family regularly attends games. That becomes more challenging if he's stationed in Philadelphia for the next four years. It's more manageable, however, if he's stationed in San Francisco.
There was real opt-in and trade interest from the Golden State Warriors, who were prepared to ink George to a four-year max extension upon his arrival, according to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. The Dubs even proposed trades involving Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, one of Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody, and a first-round pick.
And yet, those negotiations fell apart. The Clippers were unwilling to facilitate George's departure for a division rival, insteading taking their chances in free agency. That is a bold strategy, and one that could very quickly backfire.
Clippers' rejection of Warriors-Paul George trade is potentially catastrophic
The Warriors believed "several times" over the last few days that George would end up in Golden State, per Kawakami's report. For the Clippers to back out of such an appealing offer is one thing. For the Clippers to back out and still not offer a four-year max is borderline absurd.
Los Angeles, right now, is expected to lose George. If the nine-time All-Star sticks around, that changes the verdict on this missed opportunity. George has the option to leave for nothing, though. He can sign with Philadelphia or Orlando, and the Clippers won't receive even a second-round pick in return.
It's unclear why the Clippers would take this risk unless there is serious internal confidence in George eventually re-signing. Perhaps the Clippers are willing to budge when the time comes. Or, maybe Los Angeles is just that worried about trading George to a division foe. The concept of George teaming up with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green is a tantalizing one — and, evidently, a terrifying one for the Clippers' front office. Los Angeles probably doesn't want to risk losing to George in the playoffs.
That is an understandable fear, but likely a misguided one. The Clippers were offered three rotation pieces, including George's defensive replacement in Wiggins, a much-needed backup point guard in CP3, and a long-term building block in Kuminga. That is a massive haul, and it positions the Clippers to build a viable contender around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. If George walks for nothing, Los Angeles' alternatives are limited to potential sign-and-trades for Klay Thompson or DeMar DeRozan.
Maybe this all ends kumbaya, with George and the Clippers finding common ground that allows the six-time All-NBA forward to end his career in his hometown. If it doesn't, however, expect the Clippers to receive significant criticism for their unwillingness to bargain with Golden State.