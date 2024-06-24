Clippers already have a Russell Westbrook replacement lined up
The Los Angeles Clippers' offseason is full of suspense. We know Kawhi Leonard is locked up long term, but the rest of the core is free to leave. Paul George and James Harden are two of the summer's most consequential free agents, while Russell Westbrook also has a decision to make about his $4 million player option.
If Westbrook picks it up, well, he's going to be with the Clippers next season. That is probably around the market price for Russ these days, so he can't expect a major raise by testing the free agent waters. Russ is also a Los Angeles native who could prefer to stay home, rather than running across the country in search of a more robust role.
For all his flaws, the Clippers still value Russ. He was a prominent member of the postseason rotation and Ty Lue has consistently praised the 35-year-old's competitive spirit. Westbrook has always supplied an undeniable edge on the court. His rim pressure, transition scoring, and occasional defensive playmaking can still swing momentum in the Clippers' direction.
That said, Westbrook also comes with his share of flaws. He isn't the same athlete he once was, which impacts his efficiency around the rim. He's a virtual non-shooter on the perimeter, too, and his erratic decision-making is less endearing when he's not quite able to bully defenses with sheer physicality. The defense is generally a mess as well. Westbrook's effort is selective and for every great on-ball stop, there's an instance of him falling asleep off-ball and allowing a free lane to the basket.
The Clippers know this, and the Clippers seem very eager to upgrade their backup point guard minutes.
According to Marc Stein, Los Angeles has expressed interest in signing both Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry.
The Clips are in talent acquisition mode. Ideally, both Harden and George re-sign. From there, Westbrook's decision is largely inconsequential to Los Angeles' broader offseason plans. The Clippers won't have a ton of financial flexibility to work with, so any cheap veteran talent with postseason experience is a boon.
CP3 appears most likely of the two candidates listed by Stein. He has a connection to the Clippers organization, obviously, and his family is currently based in LA. The Los Angeles Lakers are also said to be interested in Paul's services, but the Clippers appear more determined.
Kyle Lowry is probably the better option due to his off-ball utility and pesky defense, but the Villanova product is expected to re-sign with Nick Nurse and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers will surely attempt to woo Lowry with visions of contending, but the Sixers are firmly in the mix in a weaker conference. Plus, again, that's his hometown, and he's a favorite of Philadelphia's coach.
If Westbrook picks up his option, that won't preclude Los Angeles from signing another point guard. Paul and Lowry are more traditional backup ball-handlers, capable of setting the table offensively and elevating teammates. Russ is better with alternate ball-handlers around him, focused on vicious downhill attacks and providing connective tissue. He shouldn't be in charge of the offense at this stage of his career.
On the other hand, if Westbrook opts out, he should still command interest due to his extensive resumé. The Clippers surely wouldn't mind a fresh start, and Westbrook could very well covet the opportunity to shed baggage and begin anew.