Clippers aren't on 'same page' as Paul George with free agency on the horizon
By Curt Bishop
The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated by the eventual Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Now, they'll turn their attention to the offseason, where they'll have some work to do.
Unfortunately, they've already run into a little bit of a roadblock with one of their star players. Veteran forward Paul George will enter free agency if he opts out of the final year of his contract, and the two sides don't appear to be anywhere close on an agreement.
Free agency will officially begin on July 1, and according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, George and the Clippers are "not on the same page" in contract negotiations.
Clippers at crossroads with Paul George
Windhorst noted on the Pat McAfee Show that George is going to be one of the key players in free agency and how the market develops.
A lot depends on what will happen with George. If he opts out of his deal, he'll be one of the most sought-after players. But he may choose to opt in. If that's the case, he could then ask for a trade to a team of his choosing. But it is looking like George may not be back with the Clippers for the 2024-25 season.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are two teams that have been listed as potential landing spots for George. Him opting out of his current deal does seem likely at this point, especially if he and the Clippers aren't anywhere close in contract negotiations.
If George does enter free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers would be an interesting fit if they lose LeBron James, and they could put a dagger in the hearts of their Western Conference rivals.
Again, everything depends on what he'll do with his option. That will ultimately set the tone for the free agent market when free agency ultimately begins. We'll see what happens when the finals come to an end and if George and the Clippers are able to make any progress towards a new deal.