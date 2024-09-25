New year, same news: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard underwent another offseason knee surgery
By Lior Lampert
Kawhi Leonard appears to be picking up where he left off last season -- hurt -- as has been the case for several years.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Leonard underwent a procedure on his right knee this offseason.
Leonard "will be limited to strengthening his knee" when the Los Angeles Clippers start training camp on October 1st. Nonetheless, members within the organization are "optimistic about his progress," as Charania notes.
The news comes not long after Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank painted a much more upbeat picture surrounding Leonard's health. So, now his status suddenly becomes much murkier.
Frank and Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue held a press conference on Tuesday. While speaking to reporters, the Los Angeles lead exec stated that the swelling in Leonard's knee "has significantly gone down."
"It's almost gone," Frank stated regarding the inflammation in Leonard's knee.
Hearing Frank speak positively about Leonard's recovery is encouraging. Nonetheless, Clippers fans must feel a sense of déjà vu, considering it's the same story annually. One way or another, the two-way superstar wing eventually gets hurt, and the cycle repeats.
Time and again, Leonard puts Frank and the Los Angeles faithful through the same old song and dance. At this point, it must be more exhausting than frustrating.
Earlier this summer, the knee issue prompted Leonard to withdraw from the Olympics. Unfortunately, he relinquished what would've been his first opportunity to represent Team USA at the Summer Games during their march to a gold medal.
Sadly, injuries have plagued Leonard throughout his career, most notably during his five years with the Clippers. He's missed at least 14 regular-season contests yearly since joining the franchise, including sitting out the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a torn ACL. Moreover, his durability concerns have extended into the playoffs, appearing in 4 of L.A.'s last 11 postseason matches.
When on the court, Leonard is undeniably still one of the best and most impactful players in the NBA. Nonetheless, his seemingly-always uncertain outlook entering the 2024-25 season is the latest example of his unsettling history of ailments.