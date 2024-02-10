Cody Bellinger rumors: Ranking 5 suitors as offseason slows to a crawl
Eventually, Cody Bellinger is going to have to sign somewhere. Any of these five teams make some sort of sense with one in particular sticking out as the best fit.
3) Cody Bellinger can be the star the Giants have been waiting to sign
It's no secret that the San Francisco Giants have been star-hunting the last couple of offseasons with players like Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on their radar, yet they've landed a grand total of zero stars. The Jung Hoo Lee signing was a good one, but he's not at the same level as a player like Bellinger who has shown he can win an MVP.
The Giants can certainly use a big bat of Bellinger's caliber to stick into the middle of their lineup which looks average at best following Lee. Players like Wilmer Flores, Michael Conforto, and Thairo Estrada have had success at the MLB level before, but Flores was their only player to hit 20+ home runs in 2023. They need more boppers.
While the Giants need to add a bat, their need to add a starting pitcher is arguably more pressing as there isn't much there that they can realistically rely on after Logan Webb. If the Giants were to make another big move, it feels like that's where they'd focus their attention.
Another reason to believe that is because the Giants happen to have solid outfielders. Lee is surrounded by players like Conforto, Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater, and LaMonte Wade Jr. who have all had MLB success in the outfield. The Giants signing Lee before Bellinger came off the board felt telling. It's possible, but probably not going to happen.