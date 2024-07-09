Cold reality for Maple Leafs clear with latest Jeff Skinner rumor
By Marci Rubin
The Toronto Maple Leafs are loaded with talent, but they are not a prime destination anymore. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander are the core group for the Maple Leafs. This itself has been a draw for free agents and possible trade candidates. But in recent years, there have been concerns about the top-heavy lineup.
After once again being bounced in the first round during their most recent Stanley Cup Playoffs experience, the Maple Leafs fired Sheldon Keefe, who is now the new head coach of the New Jersey Devils. The Leafs hired Craig Berube as their head coach.
Although the Leafs have made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, they’ve won just one playoff round, which happened in 2023. A recent Jeff Skinner rumor points to the fallout of the Leafs’ inability to reach the next level.
Maple Leafs miss out on free agent amid struggles for playoff success
Jeff Skinner hit free agency this offseason after the Buffalo Sabres bought out his contract. According to Chris Johnston on The Chris Johnston Show, Skinner turned down the opportunity to sign with the Leafs. The forward was pitched the idea of playing with Marner and Matthews on the top line with Matthews as the 1C.
Skinner ultimately chose to sign with the Edmonton Oilers, who are coming off a Stanley Cup Final appearance and are poised to make another run next season. He signed a one-year deal worth $3 million. Johnston revealed that Skinner could have signed the same deal with several different teams, with the Leafs being one of the suitors. An even bigger blow to the Leafs in missing out on Skinner is the fact that they’re his hometown team, and he still chose not to sign with them.
At 32, Skinner has yet to appear in a playoff game. His choice to sign with Edmonton not only gives him a great chance at that opportunity, but also gives him a strong chance to make a deep run. That’s something that doesn’t look as likely in Toronto.
Players around the league can see what everyone else can see. The Leafs are excellent in the regular season but are unable to figure out how to make a deep playoff run. A Stanley Cup win is not on the horizon.
As of now, it doesn’t seem like there will be a whole lot of restructuring to address the top-heavy concerns. In fact, the Leafs may have to fail to make the playoffs entirely in order for the organization to make significant changes. Making those changes could be challenging, as free agents will need to want to come to Toronto. Reality is biting the Leafs in 2024.