College basketball bracketology update: Arizona creates No. 1 seed consensus

By Alicia de Artola

Feb 10, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) dunks the ball in
Feb 10, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson (16) dunks the ball in / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The NCAA Tournament isn't so far away now, so bracketology is only getting more important. Just about three weeks are remaining for teams to make their case to the selection committee. The wins that come next could be the difference between a No. 1 seed and a tumble down the standings. And the losses could leave teams out entirely.

The table is set for the final stretch until conference tournaments with bracketology from the biggests experts in the game.

Joe Lunardi bracketology

Joe Lunardi of ESPN has good news for Arizona after Tennessee's loss to Texas A&M. They're the newest No. 1 seed on the board. Purdue maintains their grip on the No. 1 overall seed.

No. 1 seeds: UConn (East), Houston (South), *Purdue (Midwest), Arizona (West)

Last four in: New Mexico, Ole Miss, Nevada, Utah

First four out: Wake Forest, Gonzaga, Seton Hall, Cincinnati

Conference Breakdown:

  • Big 12: 9
  • SEC: 9
  • Big Ten: 6
  • Mountain West: 6
  • Big East: 4
  • ACC: 4
  • Pac-12: 3
  • American: 2
  • Atlantic 10: 2

Mike Decourcy bracketology

Mike Decourcy of Fox Sports also gives the tip of the cap to Arizona in the West while lifting North Carolina into the No. 2 seed in the East.

No. 1 seeds: UConn (East), Houston (South), Purdue (Midwest), Arizona (West)

Last four in: Butler, Gonzaga, Cincinnati, Providence

First four out: Wake Forest, Seton Hall, St. Johns, Utah

Conference Breakdown:

  • Big 12: 10
  • SEC: 9
  • Big Ten: 6
  • Mountain West: 6
  • Big East: 5
  • ACC: 4
  • Pac-12: 2
  • WCC: 2

Jerry Palm bracketology

Jerry Palm's latest bracket for CBS features agreement on the No. 1 seeds as well as bad news for Gonzaga, there seems to be agreement the Bulldogs are on the outside looking in.

No. 1 seeds: UConn (East), Houston (South), Purdue (Midwest), Arizona (West)

Last four in: Utah, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Colorado

First four out: Gonzaga, Memphis, Oregon, Wake Forest

Conference Breakdown:

  • SEC: 9
  • Big 12: 7
  • Big Ten: 6
  • Mountain West: 6
  • Big East: 4
  • ACC: 4
  • Pac-12: 4
  • American: 2

Andy Katz bracketology

Andy Katz of NCAA.com had given North Carolina No. 1 seed status but they're dropped to a No. 2 seed in favor of Arizona this time.

No. 1 seeds: UConn (East), Houston (South), *Purdue (Midwest), Arizona (West)

Last four in: Butler, Boise State, Nevada, Wake Forest

First four out: Cincinnati, Utah, Gonzaga, Colorado

Conference Breakdown:

  • SEC: 9
  • Big 12: 9
  • Big Ten: 6
  • Mountain West: 6
  • ACC: 5
  • Big East: 4
  • Pac-12: 3
  • American: 2
  • A10: 2

Bracket Matrix consensus field

If you want a big-picture view of over 100 bracket predictions from across the internet, Bracket Matrix is a great resource.

  1. Purdue, UConn, Houston, Arizona
  2. Tennesee, North Carolina, Marquette, Kansas
  3. Iowa State, Baylor, Alabama, Auburn
  4. Duke, Wisconsin, Illinois, Creighton
  5. South Carolina, Dayton, San Diego State, BYU
  6. Clemson, Oklahoma, Colorado State, Utah State
  7. Texas Tech, Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, St. Mary's
  8. Texas, TCU, Michigan State, Virginia
  9. Texas A&M, Northwestern, Florida, New Mexico
  10. Washington State, Boise State, Indiana Sate, Utah
  11. Butler, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Nebraska
  12. Gonzaga, Grand Canyon, Cincinnati, McNeese State, App State
  13. Samford, Yale, UC Irvine, Akron
  14. NC-Wilington, Louisiana Tech, Vermont, Morehead State
  15. High Point, Eastern Washington, Colgate, Quinnipiac
  16. South Dakota State, Wisconsin-Green Bay, Southern, Eastern Kentucky, Norfolk State, Merrimack

You'll notice there are more than four seeds in some of those spots, but this is a collection of brackets with auto-qualifiers and bubble teams creating some chaos in the higher seeds. Those are teams in consideration.

