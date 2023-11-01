College basketball fans mourn legend Bob Knight, who passed away at 83
Indiana Hoosiers coaching legend Bob Knight passed away on Wednesday. Fans mourned his loss on social media.
By Kristen Wong
On Wednesday, revered Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight passed away. He was 83 years old.
Knight's nearly three-decade-long tenure at Indiana University was spotted with his notorious tempestuous outbursts, but to most of the college basketball community, that's not what he'll be remembered for.
The Indiana legend inked his name into the history books as the sixth-winningest coach in Division 1 men's college basketball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991. He coached the Hoosiers to three national titles in 1976, 1981, and 1987, and also led the United States men's basketball team to a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics.
Knight's 1976 national championship capped off Indiana's undefeated season, which no college basketball team has been able to accomplish since.
In his 29 years at Indiana, Knight sparred and got into altercations with school staffers, his own players, and even the occasional student. One particular campus incident led to his sacking, and Knight finished out his college coaching career at Texas Tech.
His legacy at Indiana still stands golden. Three championships. 661 wins. 24 NCAA tournament berths. Knight will be missed.
Knight's family released a statement following his passing: "It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family, We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."