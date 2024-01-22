College basketball picks for 1/22-1/28: Predictions for every Top 25 game
UConn remains on top of the AP Top 25 poll as the college basketball season rolls along. How will this week's ranked teams fare in their upcoming matchups?
Fewer seasons fly by faster than the college basketball regular season. It feels like just yesterday that we were breaking down the top Final Four contenders during the preseason and we are now less than two months away from Selection Sunday.
UCONN maintained its position atop the AP Top 25 after a tricky 2-0 week and there was little change near the top of the poll. How will the Huskies and the rest of the Top 25 fare in their matchups this week? Read on to find out in our weekly predictions for each game involving a Top 25 team over the next seven days, with winners listed in bold.
College Basketball Week 12 Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Jan. 22
Wake Forest at No. 3 North Carolina - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Cincinnati at No. 7 Kansas - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Tuesday, Jan. 23
No. 16 Dayton at La Salle - 6:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 6 Kentucky at South Carolina - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 12 Duke at Louisville - 7:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
No. 13 Wisconsin at Minnesota - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Xavier at No. 17 Creighton - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Michigan at No. 2 Purdue - 9:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
No. 4 Houston at No. 21 BYU - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 24
No. 8 Auburn at Alabama - 7:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 22 Florida Atlantic at Rice - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 10 Illinois at Northwestern - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 14 Marquette at DePaul - 9:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Kansas State at No. 23 Iowa State - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 24 Colorado State at Nevada - 10:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 25 New Mexico at San Jose State - 11:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Jan. 25
No. 9 Arizona at Oregon State - 11:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
Friday, Jan. 26
Michigan State at No. 13 Wisconsin - 8:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Saturday, Jan. 27
Kansas State at No. 4 Houston - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Seton Hall at No. 14 Marquette - 1:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 7 Kansas at No. 23 Iowa State - 1:30 p.m. ET - CBS
No. 3 North Carolina at Florida State - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 20 Texas Tech at No. 11 Oklahoma - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Texas at No. 21 BYU - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Indiana at No. 10 Illinois - 3:00 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State - 3:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Clemson at No. 12 Duke - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
TCU at No. 15 Baylor - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 18 Utah State at Boise State - 4:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
No. 24 Colorado State at Wyoming - 4:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
No. 9 Arizona at Oregon - 5:30 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt - 6:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 6 Kentucky at Arkansas - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 16 Dayton at Richmond - 6:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
DePaul at No. 17 Creighton - 7:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Sunday, Jan. 28
Xavier at No. 1 UCONN - 12:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 2 Purdue at Rutgers - 1:00 p.m. ET - FOX
North Texas at No. 22 Florida Atlantic - 1:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 19 Memphis at UAB - 5:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Nevada at No. 25 New Mexico - 10:00 p.m. ET - FS1