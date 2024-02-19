College basketball picks for 2/19-2/25: Predictions for every Top 25 game
The end of February is fast approaching as the college basketball regular season is winding down. How will the Top 25 teams fare in their games this week?
The end of the college basketball regular season is coming down the barrel fast. Just three weeks are left prior to the conference tournaments in most leagues, leaving little time left for teams on the bubble to make a statement by taking down a team inside the AP Top 25.
UCONN is now the unanimous No. 1 team after they demolished Marquette on Saturday while Purdue was tripped up at Ohio State on Sunday. How will the Huskies and the rest of the Top 25 teams fare in their games this week? Read on for predictions of every game involving a Top 25 team on tap for this week with winners listed in bold.
Week 16 College Basketball AP Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Feb. 19
No. 6 Iowa State at No. 2 Houston - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Tuesday, Feb. 20
No. 5 Tennessee at Missouri - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 1 UCONN at No. 15 Creighton - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 11 Baylor at No. 25 BYU - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 19 San Diego State at Utah State - 9:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
TCU at No. 23 Texas Tech - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
San Francisco at No. 18 Saint Mary's - 11:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Wednesday, Feb. 21
No. 12 Illinois at Penn State - 6:30 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 8 Duke at Miami - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 24 Florida at No. 13 Alabama - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 16 Dayton at George Mason - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
DePaul at No. 7 Marquette - 9:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 17 Kentucky at LSU - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 22 Colorado State at New Mexico - 10:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Thursday, Feb. 22
Rutgers at No. 3 Purdue - 7:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 21 Washington State at No. 4 Arizona - 11:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Saturday, Feb. 24
No. 2 Houston at No. 11 Baylor - 12:00 p.m. ET - CBS
Vanderbilt at No. 24 Florida - 1:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Washington at No. 4 Arizona - 2:00 p.m. ET - CBS
West Virginia at No. 6 Iowa State - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 8 Duke at Wake Forest - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 25 BYU at Kansas State - 2:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Iowa at No. 12 Illinois - 2:15 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 20 South Carolina at Ole Miss - 3:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 13 Alabama at No. 17 Kentucky - 4:00 p.m. ET - CBS
No. 23 Texas Tech at UCF - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Texas at No. 9 Kansas - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 14 Auburn at Georgia - 6:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Villanova at No. 1 UCONN - 8:00 p.m. ET - FOX
Texas A&M at No. 5 Tennessee - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 21 Washington State at Arizona State - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 22 Colorado State at UNLV - 8:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
San Diego at No. 18 Saint Mary's - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
No. 19 San Diego State at Fresno State - 10:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Sunday, Feb. 25
No. 15 Creighton at St. John's - 12:00 p.m. ET - CBS
No. 3 Purdue at Michigan - 2:00 p.m. ET - CBS
Xavier at No. 7 Marquette - 5:00 p.m. ET - FS1