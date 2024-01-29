College basketball picks for 1/29-2/4: Predictions for every Top 25 game
We're set to enter February on Thursday and the Top 25 have a lot of big games this week. How will the ranked teams fare over the next seven days?
The end of January is fast approaching and the college basketball season is set to kick into high gear. The meat of conference play really kicks in during February as rivals square off to try and secure big wins to position themselves nicely for the NCAA Tournament.
There were a few upsets in last week's action but the top of the poll remains unchanged as UConn and Purdue maintained the top two spots in the AP Top 25. How will the ranked teams fare this week? Read on for predictions of each game involving a Top 25 team with winners listed in bold.
College Basketball Week 13 AP Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Jan. 29
No. 7 Duke at Virginia Tech - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 4 Houston at Texas - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Tuesday, Jan. 30
South Carolina at No. 5 Tennessee - 6:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 3 North Carolina at Georgia Tech - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 9 Marquette at Villanova - 7:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 14 Illinois at Ohio State - 7:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
No. 15 Texas Tech at No. 25 TCU - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
George Washington at No. 21 Dayton - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 23 Oklahoma at Kansas State - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Oklahoma State at No. 8 Kansas - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
San Jose State at No. 17 Utah State - 9:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
San Diego State at No. 24 Colorado State - 9:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Northwestern at No. 2 Purdue - 6:30 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 24 Alabama at Georgia - 6:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 18 Baylor at UCF - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Florida at No. 10 Kentucky - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Providence at No. 1 UConn - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Vanderbilt at No. 16 Auburn - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Boise State at No. 19 New Mexico - 10:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Thursday, Feb. 1
No. 6 Wisconsin at Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
California at No. 11 Arizona - 8:30 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
Friday, Feb. 2
St. Bonaventure at No. 21 Dayton - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2/ESPN+
Butler at No. 13 Creighton - 9:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Saturday, Feb. 3
No. 1 UConn at St. John's - 12:00 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 9 Marquette at Georgetown - 2:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Texas at No. 25 TCU - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 17 Utah State at San Diego State - 3:30 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 4 Houston at No. 8 Kansas - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 23 Oklahoma at UCF - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Cincinnati at No. 15 Texas Tech - 6:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 16 Auburn at Ole Miss - 6:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Tulsa at No. 20 Florida Atlantic - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 22 BYU at West Virginia - 6:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 7 Duke at No. 3 North Carolina - 6:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 12 Iowa State at No. 18 Baylor - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 5 Tennessee at No. 10 Kentucky - 8:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
Mississippi State at No. 24 Alabama - 8:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Sunday, Feb. 4
No. 2 Purdue at No. 6 Wisconsin - 1:00 p.m. ET - CBS
Nebraska at No. 14 Illinois - 6:30 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Stanford at No. 11 Arizona - 8:00 p.m. ET - FS1