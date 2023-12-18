College basketball picks for 12/18-12/24: Predictions for every Top 25 game
The AP Top 25 has a new No. 1 after Purdue knocked off Arizona last week. How will the Boilermakers and the rest of the ranked teams fare this week?
The non-conference portion of the college basketball season is winding down as January approaches, meaning the last few chances to make a statement before league play kicks into high gear are upon us. Purdue took advantage of a huge chance last week, knocking off No. 1 Arizona on Saturday to become the newest team to top the AP Top 25 poll this week.
That statement win allowed the Boilermakers to leapfrog Kansas and claim the No. 1 ranking, but how will Purdue and the rest of the Top 25 fare this week? Check out this week's predictions for every game involving a Top 25 team below with projected winners listed in bold.
College Basketball Week 7 Top 25 Predictions
Tuesday, Dec. 19
Coppin State at No. 20 James Madison - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 22 Virginia at No. 23 Memphis - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Troy at No. 25 Ole Miss - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+
No. 6 Marquette at Providence - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Wednesday, Dec. 20
No. 5 UCONN at Seton Hall - 7:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 21 Duke - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Villanova at No. 12 Creighton - 9:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Jumpman Invitational - No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 7 Oklahoma - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Jackson State at No. 15 Gonzaga - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Hall Of Fame Series - Phoenix - Alabama vs. No. 4 Arizona - 11:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 21
No. 9 Kentucky at Louisville - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Jacksonville at No. 1 Purdue - 6:30 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Tarleton State at No. 8 Tennessee - 6:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+
Texas State at No. 3 Houston - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Friday, Dec. 22
No. 20 James Madison at Morgan State - 1:00 p.m. ET - TBA
Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at No. 19 Texas - 3:00 p.m. ET - Longhorn Network
Queens University at No. 18 Clemson - 6:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Mississippi Valley State at No. 10 Baylor - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Georgetown at No. 6 Marquette - 7:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Yale at No. 2 Kansas - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Chicago State at No. 24 Wisconsin - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 13 Illinois at Missouri - 9:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Bellarmine at No. 18 BYU - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 16 Colorado State at Loyola Marymount - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Saturday, Dec. 23
No. 25 Ole Miss at Southern Miss - 2:00 p.m. ET - TBA
Desert Holiday Classic - No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 14 Florida Atlantic - 3:00 p.m. ET - FOX
Vanderbilt at No. 23 Memphis - 4:00 p.m. ET - CBS
St. John's at No. 5 UCONN - 8:00 p.m. ET - FOX