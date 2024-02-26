College basketball picks for 2/26-3/3: Predictions for every Top 25 game
Only two weeks remain in the college basketball regular season. How will the Top 25 teams fare in their games over the next seven days?
The end of the college basketball regular season is fast approaching and the opportunities for teams to separate themselves with big wins over elite competition are fading. There was a ton of upset chaos last week, including UConn getting blown out at Creighton, that led to yet another shakeup atop the AP Top 25 poll.
Houston is now No. 1 for the first time this season but how will the Cougars and the rest of the Top 25 fare this week? Read on for predictions involving every game featuring a Top 25 team on the schedule for the next seven days with winners listed in bold.
Week 17 College Basketball AP Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Feb. 26
Miami at No. 9 North Carolina - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 15 Baylor at TCU - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Cincinnati at No. 1 Houston - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 16 Kentucky at Mississippi State - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Davidson at No. 21 Dayton - 7:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
BYU at No. 7 Kansas - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 22 Utah State at Fresno State - 10:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
San Jose State at No. 20 San Diego State - 11:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Missouri at No. 24 Florida - 6:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 11 Auburn at No. 4 Tennessee - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Providence at No. 5 Marquette - 7:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Louisville at No. 10 Duke - 7:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Oklahoma at No. 8 Iowa State - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 18 South Carolina at Texas A&M - 8:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Seton Hall at No. 12 Creighton - 9:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Minnesota at No. 13 Illinois - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 14 Alabama at Ole Miss - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 6 Arizona at Arizona State - 10:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
Thursday, Feb. 29
USC at No. 19 Washington State - 10:30 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
No. 17 Saint Mary's at Pepperdine - 11:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 23 Gonzaga at San Francisco - 11:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2/ESPN+
Friday, March 1
No. 21 Dayton at Loyola Chicago - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2/ESPN+
Air Force at No. 22 Utah State - 11:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Saturday, March 2
No. 24 Florida at No. 18 South Carolina - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN/SEC Network
No. 7 Kansas at No. 15 Baylor - 1:00 p.m. ET - ABC
No. 13 Illinois at Wisconsin - 1:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Arkansas at No. 16 Kentucky - 1:30 p.m. ET - CBS
Oregon at No. 6 Arizona - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 5 Marquette at No. 12 Creighton - 2:30 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 8 Iowa State at UCF - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
NC State at No. 9 North Carolina - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Mississippi State at No. 11 Auburn - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 25 South Florida at Charlotte - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Virginia at No. 10 Duke - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
UCLA at No. 19 Washington State - 7:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
No. 1 Houston at Oklahoma - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Michigan State at No. 2 Purdue - 8:00 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 4 Tennessee at No. 14 Alabama - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 23 Gonzaga at No. 17 Saint Mary's - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN/ESPN+
Sunday, March 3
Seton Hall at No. 3 UConn - 12:00 p.m. ET - CBS