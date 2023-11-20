Fansided

College basketball picks for Nov. 20-26: Predictions for every Top 25 game

Thanksgiving week means plenty of multi-team events in college basketball. How will the Top 25 teams fare in Week 3?

By Mike Phillips

Arizona v Duke
Arizona v Duke / Grant Halverson/GettyImages
The college basketball season is reaching an early high point with Thanksgiving week and the MTEs, also known as Multi-Team Events, that come with it. Events like the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and the NIT Season Tip-Off offer a taste of March Madness flavor in November as elite fields compete for glory throughout North America.

There has also been a shakeup in the AP Top 25 after some big upsets last week, including Florida Atlantic's shocking defeat to Bryant in a buy game. Let's take a look at how each team in the Top 25 is set to do this week with projected winners listed in bold.

Editor's Note: All teams participating in MTEs will only have scheduled games listed in predictions.

Monday, Nov. 20

Allstate Maui Invitational - No. 7 Tennessee vs. Syracuse - 2:30 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Allstate Maui Invitational - No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 11 Gonzaga - 5:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Fort Myers Tip-Off (Beach Division) - No. 24 Virginia vs. Wisconsin - 6:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Saavta Empire Classic - No. 5 UCONN vs. No. 15 Texas - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
Wildcat Challenge - St. Joseph's at No. 16 Kentucky - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Sunshine Slam - No. 18 Colorado vs. Richmond - 8:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Allstate Maui Invitational - No. 1 Kansas vs. Chaminade - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
Allstate Maui Invitational - No. 4 Marquette vs. UCLA - 11:30 p.m. ET - ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Cancun Challenge (Riviera Division) - No. 22 James Madison vs. Southern Illinois - 6:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Blue Devil Challenge - La Salle at No. 9 Duke - 7:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Battle 4 Atlantis - Northern Iowa vs. No. 14 North Carolina - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Hall of Fame Classic - No. 8 Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago - 4:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
NIT Season Tip-Off - No. 13 Baylor vs. Oregon State - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Battle 4 Atlantis - Stanford vs. No. 20 Arkansas - 7:30 p.m. ET - ESPNU

Thursday, Nov. 23

ESPN Events Invitational - Penn State vs. No. 12 Texas A&M - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
ESPN Events Invitational - No. 19 Florida Atlantic vs. Butler - 2:30 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Acrisure Challenge - No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 18 Michigan State - 4:00 p.m. ET - FOX
Rady Children's Invitational - Seton Hall vs. No. 23 USC - 5:30 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, Nov. 24

Manhattan at No. 5 UCONN - 2:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Nicholls at No. 25 Mississippi State - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+
Montana at No. 6 Houston - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Blue Devil Challenge - Southern Indiana at No. 9 Duke - 6:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Marshall at No. 16 Kentucky - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Emerald Coast Challenge - No. 22 Alabama vs. Ohio State - 7:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network

Sunday, Nov. 26

Iona at No. 18 Colorado - 2:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
Wyoming at No. 19 Texas - 3:00 p.m. ET - Longhorn Network

