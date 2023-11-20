College basketball picks for Nov. 20-26: Predictions for every Top 25 game
Thanksgiving week means plenty of multi-team events in college basketball. How will the Top 25 teams fare in Week 3?
The college basketball season is reaching an early high point with Thanksgiving week and the MTEs, also known as Multi-Team Events, that come with it. Events like the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and the NIT Season Tip-Off offer a taste of March Madness flavor in November as elite fields compete for glory throughout North America.
There has also been a shakeup in the AP Top 25 after some big upsets last week, including Florida Atlantic's shocking defeat to Bryant in a buy game. Let's take a look at how each team in the Top 25 is set to do this week with projected winners listed in bold.
Editor's Note: All teams participating in MTEs will only have scheduled games listed in predictions.
Monday, Nov. 20
Allstate Maui Invitational - No. 7 Tennessee vs. Syracuse - 2:30 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Allstate Maui Invitational - No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 11 Gonzaga - 5:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Fort Myers Tip-Off (Beach Division) - No. 24 Virginia vs. Wisconsin - 6:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Saavta Empire Classic - No. 5 UCONN vs. No. 15 Texas - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
Wildcat Challenge - St. Joseph's at No. 16 Kentucky - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Sunshine Slam - No. 18 Colorado vs. Richmond - 8:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Allstate Maui Invitational - No. 1 Kansas vs. Chaminade - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
Allstate Maui Invitational - No. 4 Marquette vs. UCLA - 11:30 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Cancun Challenge (Riviera Division) - No. 22 James Madison vs. Southern Illinois - 6:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Blue Devil Challenge - La Salle at No. 9 Duke - 7:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Battle 4 Atlantis - Northern Iowa vs. No. 14 North Carolina - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Hall of Fame Classic - No. 8 Creighton vs. Loyola Chicago - 4:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
NIT Season Tip-Off - No. 13 Baylor vs. Oregon State - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Battle 4 Atlantis - Stanford vs. No. 20 Arkansas - 7:30 p.m. ET - ESPNU
Thursday, Nov. 23
ESPN Events Invitational - Penn State vs. No. 12 Texas A&M - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
ESPN Events Invitational - No. 19 Florida Atlantic vs. Butler - 2:30 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Acrisure Challenge - No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 18 Michigan State - 4:00 p.m. ET - FOX
Rady Children's Invitational - Seton Hall vs. No. 23 USC - 5:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Friday, Nov. 24
Manhattan at No. 5 UCONN - 2:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Nicholls at No. 25 Mississippi State - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+
Montana at No. 6 Houston - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Blue Devil Challenge - Southern Indiana at No. 9 Duke - 6:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Marshall at No. 16 Kentucky - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Emerald Coast Challenge - No. 22 Alabama vs. Ohio State - 7:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Sunday, Nov. 26
Iona at No. 18 Colorado - 2:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
Wyoming at No. 19 Texas - 3:00 p.m. ET - Longhorn Network