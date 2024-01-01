College basketball picks for 1/1-1/7: Predictions for every Top 25 game
2024 has arrived in college basketball. How will the Top 25 fare in their first games of the calendar year?
The calendar has officially turned to 2024 and that means one thing for college basketball fans: conference play. January brings with it the full immersion of the sport into conference play and its intense games that will lead to weekly shakeups in the AP Top 25.
The final week of December did bring some more chaos as Florida Atlantic suffered a very bizarre road loss at Florida Gulf Coast, dropping the Owls 10 spots in the rankings, while the top three remained intact. How will the Top 25 teams fare this week? Read on to find out, with all winner predictions listed in bold.
College Basketball Week 9 Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Jan. 1
UT Arlington at No. 20 Texas - 2:00 p.m. ET - Longhorn Network
Tuesday, Jan. 2
DePaul at No. 4 UConn - 6:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 1 Purdue at Maryland - 7:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
Norfolk State at No. 5 Tennessee - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 8 North Carolina at Pittsburgh - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
East Carolina at No. 17 Florida Atlantic - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Iowa at No. 21 Wisconsin - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Cornell at No. 18 Baylor - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Northwestern at No. 9 Illinois - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Syracuse at No. 14 Duke - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Pennsylvania at No. 25 Auburn - 9:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
New Mexico at No. 13 Colorado State - 10:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Seton Hall at No. 23 Providence - 6:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 16 Clemson at Miami - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 4
No. 15 Memphis at Tulsa - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 19 James Madison at Louisiana - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Pepperdine at No. 24 Gonzaga - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Colorado at No. 10 Arizona - 9:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
Friday, Jan. 5
No. 4 UConn at Butler - 6:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 9 Illinois at No. 1 Purdue - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Saturday, Jan. 6
No. 7 Marquette at Seton Hall - 12:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 8 North Carolina at No. 16 Clemson - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 6 Kentucky at Florida - 12:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
TCU at No. 2 Kansas - 2:00 p.m. ET - CBS
West Virginia at No. 3 Houston - 2:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 23 Providence at Creighton - 2:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 25 Auburn at Arkansas - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Nebraska at No. 21 Wisconsin - 2:15 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State - 3:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 19 James Madison at Southern Miss - 3:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 17 Florida Atlantic at Charlotte - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 22 Ole Miss at No. 5 Tennessee - 6:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Iowa State at No. 11 Oklahoma - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 14 Duke at Notre Dame - 6:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Utah at No. 10 Arizona - 8:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
Texas Tech at No. 20 Texas - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 13 Colorado State at Utah State - 9:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
San Diego at No. 24 Gonzaga - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Cincinnati at No. 12 BYU - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Sunday, Jan. 7
SMU at No. 15 Memphis - 5:00 p.m. ET - ESPN