College basketball picks and predictions for every 2023-24 conference champion
The college basketball regular season is set to start. Who will win each of the 32 conferences in Division I?
MAAC: Iona
A lot of talent left the MAAC this offseason, including former Gaels' head coach Rick Pitino, but successor Tobin Anderson (best known as the coach of the 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson that knocked out Purdue last March) assembled an impressive 12-man recruiting class that should help Iona land on top of the heap once again.
MEAC: Howard
The Bison snapped a 30-year NCAA Tournament drought last year and are poised to get back with three Preseason All-MEAC first-teamers in their starting lineup.
Missouri Valley: Drake
The Bulldogs were a dangerous 12-seed a year ago and could build on their success behind Tucker DeVries, who averaged 18.3 points per game last season and knocked down over 37 percent of his three-point attempts.
Mountain West: San Diego State
Expecting another run to the national championship game may be a tall order but Brian Dutcher has still assembled an elite defensive team that added some major firepower with USC transfer Reese Waters.
NEC: Sacred Heart
The Pioneers are moving to the MAAC next season but they are set to leave the NEC with a bang as their 10 returning players, including four starters, give them a big edge over the rest of the league.
Ohio Valley: Morehead State
The Eagles picked up a victory over Clemson in the NIT last season and parlay that experience into an NCAA Tournament berth on the back of fifth-year guard Mark Edwards, the OVC's Preseason Player of the Year.
Pac-12: Arizona
USC freshman Isaiah Collier may be the conference's most dynamic player but Arizona's deeper team will help them secure the final conference title in the league as we know it. The Wildcats will be motivated to show that their loss to Princeton in the NCAA Tournament in March was a fluke and the addition of UNC transfer Caleb Love will help boost their ceiling significantly.
Patriot League: Colgate
The Raiders' up-tempo offense is a matchup issue for the rest of the conference and they ride it to their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.