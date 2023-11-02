College basketball picks and predictions for every 2023-24 conference champion
The college basketball regular season is set to start. Who will win each of the 32 conferences in Division I?
SEC: Tennessee
Five different teams have a realistic case to win the SEC this season but Tennessee's experience and defensive style will win the day. Returning guards Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zegler and Josiah Jordan-James play well as a unit and make the Volunteers tough to stop.
Southern: Furman
The underrated SoCon will produce a repeat winner in Furman, which scored an upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament in March and brings back star guards Mason Foster and JP Pegues.
Southland: McNeese
The Southland should come down to a very close matchup between Southeastern Louisiana and McNeese with the impact of former LSU coach Will Wade, now in his first year in charge of the Cowboys, making the difference.
Summit League: South Dakota State
Max Abmas' decision to transfer to Texas takes Oral Roberts down a notch and allows South Dakota State, which has been atop the league for a long time, to ride its explosive offense back to the NCAA Tournament.
Sun Belt: James Madison
The Dukes won 22 games last season and bring back seven players from that team, whose experience will help them reach March Madness for the first time since 2013.
SWAC: Texas Southern
The Tigers have been to three consecutive NCAA Tournaments out of the SWAC and that experience will serve them well to earn their fourth straight trip to the dance.
WAC: Grand Canyon
The Lopes made the dance last year and return two Preseason All-WAC players, including Preseason Player of the Year Ray Harrison.
WCC: Saint Mary's
The WCC has been ruled by Gonzaga for years but the one team that has given them the most trouble over the years is Saint Mary's. Randy Bennett's team is experienced and sneaky deep, giving them a good shot to outlast the Bulldogs in March and claim the WCC's auto-bid as both teams go dancing.