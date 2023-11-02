College basketball rankings: Top 25 teams entering the 2023-24 season
The college basketball season is set to tip off. Here's a look at the Top 25 teams entering the 2023-24 campaign.
20. Saint Mary's Gaels
Gonzaga gets all the attention in the West Coast Conference but Randy Bennett's team is a true sleeper this season. The Gaels were actually picked to win the league over the Bulldogs in the conference's preseason poll as three all-league performers return, headlined by Aidan Mahaney.
19. USC Trojans
The Trojans bring back Boogie Ellis but they have the nation's best freshman in point guard Isaiah Collier, who can serve as an elite facilitator for a fun offense. Head coach Andy Enfield figures to have USC poised to make a run to at least the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
18. Texas A&M Aggies
A disappointing first-round exit to Penn State in the NCAA Tournament inspired the Aggies to run it back as nine players opted to return for this season. The key for Texas A&M is guard Tyrece Radford, whose leadership and ability to contribute on the glass helps drive the team forward.
17. Florida Atlantic Owls
The Owls stole America's hearts last summer by making a surprise run to the Final Four but they are a tad overrated entering the season. A move up to the American will provide a stiffer test for FAU, which does return eight of its top nine players from a year ago, but projections that had the Owls as high as ten would lead you to believe this team could win a Power 5 league, which is a bit ambitious.
16. Kentucky Wildcats
It wouldn't be college basketball if John Calipari didn't assemble a roster stacked with talented freshmen as four five-star recruits are set to suit up for the Wildcats this fall. Point guard D.J. Wagner and 6-foot-8 wing Justin Edwards are the headliners who will need to gel quickly for Kentucky to challenge for a league title in the deep SEC.