College basketball rankings: Top 25 teams entering the 2023-24 season
The college basketball season is set to tip off. Here's a look at the Top 25 teams entering the 2023-24 campaign.
15. Texas Longhorns
Rodney Terry deservedly had the interim tag on his job lifted after guiding the Longhorns to the Elite Eight and is set for more success in his first full year on the job. Dylan Disu, Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell headline Texas' returners and Terry scored a coup in the transfer portal by adding Oral Roberts' star Max Abmas for some outside shooting pop.
14. San Diego State Aztecs
A run to the national title game is a tough act to follow for the Aztecs but Brian Dutcher's team will be able to put together a game effort to make another deep March Madness stay. A few key starters are gone from last year's team but Final Four hero LaMont Butler is poised to lead another veteran group that gets a nice shot in the arm from a pair of high-impact transfers like former USC guard Reese Waters.
13. Miami Hurricanes
Normally losing your top two scorers from a Final Four team is a death sentence but the Hurricanes still have a lot of offensive firepower to play with. Nigel Pack and Norchad Omier highlight the returning players while the import of former Florida State forward Matthew Cleveland should help lessen the scoring load left behind with the departures of Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller.
12. Arkansas Razorbacks
Eric Musselman has proven his bona fides as a March Madness coach over the past few years and he did a good job tweaking his roster to overcome some key departures this season. The addition of Houston transfer Tramon Mark will be a valuable one as Mark's experience can help guide the Razorbacks deeper into the NCAA Tournament.
11. Houston Cougars
Stepping up in weight class from the American to the Big 12 will be a challenge for the Cougars, especially with Houston's top three scorers from a year ago gone. Kelvin Sampson did well in the transfer portal, adding Baylor's L.J. Cryer and Temple's Damian Dunn to help lead his team, but how quickly the Cougars can integrate their four freshmen will determine their chances of success in their rugged new conference.