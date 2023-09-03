Who is playing college football today, Sept. 3?
Labor Day weekend means a few extra days of college football, but who is playing on the Sunday slate for Week 1 of CFB action?
Week 1 of the college football season is beautiful for a multitude of reasons, not the least of which is getting the first full slate of action of the year. But what makes it even sweeter, at least in the past few years, is that the action extends beyond Saturday in both directions.
With the NFL not beginning until next Sunday, we get a mini slate of college football to treat us diehard fans to an extended weekend of action. And if that wasn't enough, the best game of the week is actually in primetime tonight.
So which college football teams are playing today, Sunday, Sept. 3? Let's take a look at the schedule and where you can watch each game to continue the goodness of Week 1.
College football schedule for Sunday, Sept. 3
- Northwestern vs. Rutgers - Noon ET (CBS)
- 18 Oregon State vs. San Jose State - 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- 5 LSU vs. 8 Florida State - 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
LSU and Florida State facing off in Orlando at Camping World Stadium is by far the best game on the entire Week 1 slate. Not only did these two teams deliver a thriller last season that was decided when the Seminoles blocked a game-tying PAT at the end of the game, but they are also even better coming into the 2023 season with legitimate College Football Playoff hopes for each program.
Beyond that, though, it'll also be our first look at D.J. Uiagalelei with the Oregon State Beavers after he transferred to Corvallis from Clemson this offseason. Jonathan Smith's team was one of the biggest pleasant surprises in 2022 and now he has a perceived upgrade at quarterback to perhaps take the next step.
In all honesty, Northwestern and Rutgers might only draw in the sickos of college football fandom, but hey, you know what's worse than two of the worst teams in Power-5 conferences playing one another? No football at all, so at least you can enjoy that!