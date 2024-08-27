Definitely, Maybe: 18 CFB teams that definitely, maybe might be good in 2024
By John Buhler
I said maybe, one of these college football teams is gonna be the one that saves me from myself. After all, I am no Wonderwall. But's let not look back in anger if any, or all, of our preseason predictions come up empty. I haven't had a gin and tonic yet today, but I'm still feeling supersonic. College football is back in our lives, and I could not be any happier. Some might say this is everything.
So what I want to do today is outline several teams across the FBS that I think definitely, maybe might be good. The perfect example of this from last year was the Missouri Tigers. Eliah Drinkwitz's team went from an ascending threat in the SEC to a team that won double-digit games, a New Year's Six bowl, and would have made the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff had it existed a year ago.
For teams in the Power Four, we are talking about those who are ranked near the bottom of the top 25, or near enough, trying to crack the 12-team field. There are other teams that are looking to go from bowl-caliber, to a sneaky-good team worthy of cracking the top 25, who will upset someone. As for the Group of Five teams, we are looking at teams who could make the College Football Playoff.
Let's start with one of the more wide-open leagues in the Power Four, shining from coast to coast.
18 CFB teams who definitely, maybe, might be good by conference
ACC
Boston College Eagles
During our college football preview episodes for False Start, I told my co-host and full-time bro Cody Williams that I am really in on the Boston College Eagles this season. Yes, losing Jeff Hafley to the NFL stinks, but picking up Bill O'Brien to be their next head coach is huge. He really wants to be in Chestnut Hill. I think if he gels with Thomas Castellanos right away, this could be an 8-4, 9-3 team.
SMU Mustangs
I am all about the Ponies, baby! Even though they tried their best to make me look oh, so stupid vs. the Nevada Wolf Pack in Week 0, Rhett Lashlee's SMU Mustangs are 1-0. While my mention of quarterback Preston Stone being a fringe Heisman Trophy contender out of the ACC has already gone kaputt, SMU being overly excited about joining the Power Four will propel them to greatness.
Virginia Tech Hokies
The Virginia Tech Hokies are the one ACC team Cody Williams and I are in total agreement about being good. We love what Brent Pry is doing up in Blacksburg. With an emerging star at quarterback in Kyron Drones, the Hokies are going to Run to Lars, as Lane Stadium will become one of the toughest home environments in all of college football once again. Exit light, enter night, ACC foes!
Big Ten
Indiana Hoosiers
The Indiana Hoosiers kind of check this box. They are on the lowest end of definitely, maybe might be good, but I am willing to go there. Tom Allen recruited well for Indiana standards when he was at IU. Offensively futility was his undoing in a post-Kalen DeBoer world. With Curt Cignetti coming over from James Madison, a few of those close losses will be wins. I have the Hoosiers going bowling.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Cody is way more bullish on the Nebraska Cornhuskers than I am. He thinks they could be like what Tennessee was in the early years of Josh Heupel, in some capacities. While I do have them bowling, I am not about to crown the Huskers because they have not been a winning program since the Barack Obama administration. Regardless, they are an upstart program worth monitoring in this new Big Ten.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Greg Schiano knows exactly what he has in his second run leading the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He returns a ton of players off last year's team. I think the defense will be menacing at all three levels. Getting out of the Big Ten East serves the Scarlet Knights so much in terms of accumulating more wins. If they can get better quarterback play than they have in recent years, this could be an 8-4 team.
Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin was a team Cody Williams was higher on than me. It must be the allure of a Phil Longo offense or something. While Tyler Van Dyke could be the quarterback to unlock it, when has passing the ball ever been the Badgers forte in Madison, outside of the Russell Wilson year, of course. Regardless, Luke Fickell is one helluva coach, so I don't have too much beef with one of Cody's picks.
Big 12
Iowa State Cyclones
Hey, Rocco! Yes, the Iowa State Cyclones are a very strong candidate to definitely, maybe might be good. Matt Campbell is a tremendous head coach, one who is probably overqualified to still be at a program like Iowa State. Becht could be a Heisman finalist in two years. My only concern with the Clones is that they play one of the toughest schedules in the Big 12. They will be such a tough out.
Kansas State Wildcats
On the other end of the spectrum from Indiana over in the Big Ten, I am all-in on the Kansas State Wildcats as well. There is an EMAW storm brewing over there in Aggieville, as the Wildcats have their most talented quarterback since Collin Klein in Avery Johnson. Given how spectacular of a head coach Chris Klieman is, Cody Williams and I both have the Wildcats as a playoff team in the Big 12.
West Virginia Mountaineers
Neal Brown did the improbable, and I will always commend him for it going forward. He was dead to rights entering last season. While he survived Shane Lyons' termination, I was not sure he would take under a new athletic director in Wren Baker. With the help of Garrett Greene, West Virginia is the one team nobody wants to play in the Big 12 this year. Maybe Pat McAfee is onto something about WVU?
SEC
Tennessee Volunteers
Processed cheese never looked so good. For me to be all about the Tennessee Volunteers, as a Georgia Bulldogs fan, tells you everything you need to know. Josh Heupel is quickly becoming an institution in Knoxville. With Nico Iamaleava taking over for Joe Milton III under center, I would be shocked if the Vols did not win double-digit games. They are every bit playoff-caliber for this season.
Texas A&M Aggies
Cody Williams couldn't believe it either. Under no circumstances should you ever trust the Texas A&M Aggies, but here we are. While neither of us see them being a playoff contender, they will be one of the toughest outs in SEC play. They have a fairly navigable schedule. Mike Elko is a huge upgrade over Jimbo Fisher. Plus, he knows College Station. This year is all about Conner Weigman maturing.
Group of Five
Boise State Broncos
Boise State is Cody Williams and I's pick to win the Mountain West. The Broncos are also his pick to win the Group of Five. Although I am not quite there, they were on my shortlist to make the 12-team field for sure. They have the best player in the Group of Five in running back Ashton Jeanty. My biggest concerns are if Spencer Danielson is a good coach and if Maddux Madsen can really spin it.
Bowling Green Falcons
Cody is much higher on the Bowling Green Falcons than I am. To be fair, neither of us are picking our projected MAC winner to get to the playoff. Amid his utter disdain for all things Toledo Rockets and Jason Candle, Cody picked Bowling Green to win the MAC for the first time since Dino Babers was calling the shots in 2015. This is a program where good coaches can first assert their dominance.
Liberty Flames
The Liberty Flames are both of our picks to win CUSA, as well as my pick to win the Group of Five. We love Jamey Chadwell as a head coach and really like what Kaidon Salter has done and will continue to do in his option-driven offense. Cody may want Chadwell to replace Mack Brown in Chapel Hill, but I think he has a playoff to get to first. Liberty won the Group of Five last season, and I sense a repeat.
Memphis Tigers
Man, do we wish the AAC wasn't over-harvested by the Power Four? Although the Memphis Tigers are our clear pick to win The American, we question the depth of what has been the most top-heavy league in the Group of Five throughout the playoff era. This team may need to go undefeated to merit playoff inclusion, but I still think Ryan Silverfield's team is going to win around 10 games this season.
Miami RedHawks
Chuck Martin is an institution. He could have left for a bigger job already, but he is comfortable in his own skin, as he leads my pick to win the MAC this year at Miami (OH). The Miami RedHawks have the playmakers abound and the necessary infrastructure to hold off Toledo and the likes this season in conference play. Cody may like Bowling Green more, but we both have them in the league title bout.
Texas State Bobcats
Shockingly, the Sun Belt is the only Group of Five league to never win the Group of Five in the current postseason format. One could argue that this has been the best league at that level over the last few seasons. We both like the Texas State Bobcats to beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers to win the Sun Belt. The combination of GJ Kinne and Jordan McCloud may be too hot for others to handle.