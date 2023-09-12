3 college football quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 2
It's early in the college football season, but there are some teams that need to make a major change happen quickly.
We are only two weeks into the college football season, so it may seem premature to suggest replacing a team's starting quarterback so soon. However, this is not the NFL. A team cannot lose a couple of early games and still compete for a championship. In fact, losing a couple of games early could cost a program making a bowl game altogether.
In order to be one of the top three college quarterbacks who should be replaced after two weeks, you would have to meet a couple pieces of criteria. First off, the performance has to be really bad -- I think that goes without saying. Secondly, there has to be a worthy successor behind that player on the depth chart.
It also makes sense that, in order to make this list, you should be playing at a major football program. Nobody really cares if UTEP benches their starting quarterback (sorry Miners). So with that, let's take a look at three college football quarterbacks a Power 5 programs that need to be benched -- and who should take their QB1 job from them.
Sawyer Robinson, Baylor
This is the easiest decision in Division I football. Obviously, this comes with the caveat of of "while Blake Shapen is out" as the Baylor starter suffered an MCL injury in Week 1 that could sideline him through the start of October.
In Shapen's stead, however, Robinson has been absolutely atrocious in back-to-back losses against Texas State and Utah. He is completing only 45% of his passes on the season for just 165 yards per game, has thrown three interceptions, and has not thrown a single touchdown.
He has not only broken but shattered the two golden rules that apply to quarterbacks at any level. First, don't turn the ball over. And number two, hit the open receiver. The Bears are seeing neither of those things from Robinson through 1.5 games of action.
His replacement needs to be the quarterback who should've replaced Shapen in the first place, junior RJ Martinez. Last season for the Bears, when Shapen was also out with injured for most of the year, Martinez completed 66% of his passes for nearly 3,000 yards. He had a 2:1 touchdown to interception ratio. He had a 129.3 passer rating. How he ended up No. 3 on the depth chart escapes me, but the situation needs to be fixed for Baylor to climb out of an 0-2 start.