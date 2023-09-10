College football AP Top 25 Poll: Winners and losers from the latest draw
These are the biggest winners and losers from the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday afternoon.
AP Top 25 Poll: Week 3 update
College football's Week 2 featured a few upsets that dramatically changed the landscape of the Top-25.
Sunday afternoon provided the results of those games in the grand scheme of things with the weekly AP Top 25 poll.
College football: AP Top 25 poll week 2
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Texas
- USC
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Oregon
- LSU
- Kansas State
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Colorado
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Miami (FL)
- Wash. State
- UCLA
- Iowa
College football's winners from the AP Top 25 poll
Washington State
Unranked to No. 23 in one week is huge. Washington State proved the Badgers still aren't ready for respect.
Texas
Texas won big, launching itself up to the top four just like Paul Finebaum predicted. A huge win for Steve Sarkisian and the organization that clearly looks ready for the College Football Playoff.
Colorado
One could argue Texas's week in the AP Poll is bigger. After all, being positioned for the playoff is everything all these teams are playing for.
But it's hard to deny Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes as the biggest winners yet again. After taking down TCU, the Buffaloes beat Nebraska, proving their Week 1 win was definitely not a fluke.
Nebraska continues to remain outside of the poll, with zero votes the whole season so far.
The story of how high up Colorado can go is worth watching.With Oregon (13), USC (5), Oregon State (16), Washington State (23), and Utah (12) left on the schedule, there are plenty of ranked matchups for them to keep proving they belong.
College fooball's losers from the AP Top 25 poll
Ohio State
Ohio State won 35-7 this week, doing what they needed to do. They're logged as losers for the week because they fell a spot. It was more about what happened around them rather than how they performed. Ohio has plenty of games left on its schedule to prove itself and bounce back up into the top four.
Specifically, wins against Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan would be huge if they can ensure they take all of their very winnable games.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin, what are we even doing here? The Badgers were beaten 31-22 by then-unranked Washington State. Maybe Paul Chryst wasn't the issue.
Clemson
Clemson fell another spot. While not as devesating as a primetime upset against Duke, they gave up 17 points Charleston Southern. Not a good look.
Alabama
Alabama was the loser of the Texas matchup, and as such falls seven spots in the rankings. It's a huge hit that will be hard to make up for. Tennessee is their only game left that could prove enough to bring them back up significantly.