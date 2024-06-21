Lighting money on fire: College football bettors are totally obsessed with Colorado
By John Buhler
A sucker is born every minute, and most of them end up betting on the Colorado Buffaloes to make the College Football Playoff. This is absurd! Although Deion Sanders is a cult of personality, CU went 4-8 last year and only won one conference game. Even if they are markedly better than they were a year ago, going 8-4 in the expanded Big 12 will not even be close to good enough to making the field.
Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports outlined the sheer volume of bets being placed on Colorado ahead of this season. They have gotten the most win total bets of anyone, as well as the most action on their over/under of 5.5. Not only that, but 12.3 percent of people are picking the Buffs to make the expanded playoff field at +2000 odds. You are quite literally lighting your hard-earned money on fire!
To be quite frank, after all that we saw out of Colorado in the second half of last year, as well as the never-ending chaos that has plagued this program all offseason long, I would venture to guess they are way more likely to be a bottom-four finisher in the new Big 12 than a top-four one in contention to get to Arlington. Keep in mind that maybe only the Big 12 champion could be getting in this season...
Outside of Arizona State, how many Big 12 teams can you definitely say will be worse that Colorado?
College football bettors are losing their minds over very mid Colorado
In Bromberg's research, nearly 60 percent of bets to make the playoff recorded by BetMGM are either for Colorado or Ohio State. For the Buckeyes, that is totally understandable. They have the best odds to do so at -750. As for Colorado, they are getting a gracious +2000, which is ahead of lowly Florida at +2500. Why would you not wager on Georgia (-500), Oregon (-250) and Texas (-225) instead of CU?
This is the kind of dumb idiotic nonsense you see with people who root for terrible NFL franchises. Gambling may be more part of that sport's ethos, but some people are going to learn the hard way that betting your life savings on Colorado is a great way to ensure that you will no longer have any. To me, the over/under win of 5.5 is a stay away, but for content purposes, let's get Colorado bowling.
Right now, I could probably rattle off 50 to 60 teams I think have a better shot of making the playoff than Colorado. If they are closer to being an 8-4 team that we realize, that number may be closer to 25. Regardless, not every risk is worth it. The juice isn't worth the squeeze here. For my money, I would rather be tardy to the Colorado party than to be the first one showing up to then front the bill.
I am curious what a four-leg parlay of Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas to make it in would be...