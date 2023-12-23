Bowl games today, Dec. 23: Updated list of schedule and results
Seven bowl games are scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 23. Here is the full schedule and live results from each matchup.
By Scott Rogust
The college football world is a couple of weeks removed from a controversial Selection Sunday, which unveiled the bowl game matchups this winter. Bowl game season officially began on Saturday, Dec. 16, which saw the UCLA Bruins beat the Boise State Broncos 35-22 in the LA Bowl and the Texas Tech Red Raiders earning a 34-14 Independence Bowl win over the California Golden Bears.
The holiday season is upon us, and college football fans may be at their destinations or at least traveling to them. For those who will be near a television or a streaming device, they will be happy to know that on Saturday, Dec. 23, there will be a full slate of bowl games. Specifically, there will be seven games throughout the day.
For those who want to know the full bowl game schedule on Saturday, Dec. 23, you can do so by looking below. Also, be sure to keep checking this page for the final results of each game in case you are unable to watch.
College football bowl schedule and results for Saturday, Dec. 23
Every bowl game on the schedule will be airing on either ESPN or ABC, so you don't have to go on a deep search to find them. As for streaming, you can do so by using ESPN+, which will ask you to provide login credentials for your cable or satellite provider.
12:00 p.m. ET start time
- 76 Birmingham Bowl: Troy Trojans vs. Duke Blue Devils (ABC/ESPN+)
- Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Northern Illinois Huskies (ESPN/ESPN+)
3:30 p.m. ET start time
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: James Madison Dukes vs. Air Force Falcons (ABC/ESPN+)
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Georgia State Panthers at Utah State Aggies (ESPN/ESPN+)
7:00 p.m. ET start time
- 68 Ventures Bowl: South Alabama Jaguars vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles (ESPN/ESPN+)
7:30 p.m. ET start time
- SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Utah Utes vs. Northwestern Wildcats (ABC/ESPN+)
10:30 p.m. ET start time
- EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. San Jose State Spartans (ESPN/ESPN+)
There are some solid matchups scheduled for the day, so it should provide those college football fans looking for something to watch during the holidays with some entertainment. This will be the final full weekend of bowl games before the big New Year's Six matchups, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 1.