2024-25 College Football Bowl Schedule: Full list of games and locations

A complete guide to the 2024-25 college football bowl schedule.

By Rob Wolkenbrod

Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee
Capital One Orange Bowl - Clemson v Tennessee / Joel Auerbach/GettyImages
At the end of the college football season is bowl season, where teams are matched up to face each other for one last hurrah before the offseason. It's also when the sport crowns a national champion in the College Football Playoff.

The 2024-25 bowl season lasts longer than usual, as the CFP expanded from four to 12 teams starting this season. This expansion requires more time on the schedule to complete the playoff tournament, leading to CFP games starting earlier than ever, on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, before the remaining playoff rounds continue. Additionally, each New Year's Six bowl game will host a quarterfinal or semifinal.

Bowl season won’t conclude until Jan. 20, when the CFP National Championship Game takes place. With roughly five weeks of games, this extends the season by an entire extra month, making it longer than ever—almost overlapping with the NFL's preparation for the Super Bowl.

Despite the CFP games holding more significance, other bowl games still offer entertainment value, even as their importance diminishes. This includes the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which is known for its mascot—a life-sized, edible Pop-Tart that the winning team can actually eat.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl also usually grabs attention with commentators eating mayonnaise on the broadcast, a mascot dressed as a mayo jar, and fans enthusiastically embracing the condiment, regardless of how it tastes on game day. In some ways, the games take a back seat to the hijinks, but that's part of what makes bowl season stand out.

So, when do the bowl games begin? Let’s take a look at the schedule.

2024-25 College Football Bowl Schedule

Bowl

Date

Location

Holiday Bowl

TBD

San Diego, CA

Celebration Bowl

Dec. 14

Atlanta, GA

Camellia Bowl

Dec. 14

Montgomery, AL

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 17

Frisco, TX

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 18

Boca Raton, FL

LA Bowl

Dec. 18

Inglewood, CA

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 19

New Orleans, LA

Cure Bowl

Dec. 20

Tampa, FL

CFP First-Round Game

Dec. 20

TBD

CFP First-Round Game

Dec. 21

TBD

CFP First-Round Game

Dec. 21

TBD

CFP First-Round Game

Dec. 21

TBD

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 23

Conway, SC

Potato Bowl

Dec. 23

Boise, ID

Hawaii Bowl

Dec. 24

Honolulu, HI

Detroit Bowl

Dec. 26

Detroit, MI

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Phoenix, AZ

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 26

Mobile, AL

Armed Forces Bowl

Dec. 27

Fort Worth, TX

Liberty Bowl

Dec. 27

Memphis, TN

Las Vegas Bowl

Dec. 27

Las Vegas, NV

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 28

Boston, MA

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 28

New York, NY

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 28

Albuquerque, NM

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 28

Orlando, FL

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 28

Tuscon, AZ

Military Bowl

Dec. 28

Annapolis, MD

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 28

San Antonio, TX

Independence Bowl

Dec. 28

Shreveport, LA

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Nashville, TN

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Tampa, FL

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

El Paso, TX

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Orlando, FL

Texas Bowl

Dec. 31

Houston, TX

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

Dec. 31

Glendale, AZ

Peach Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

Jan. 1

Atlanta, GA

Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

Jan. 1

Pasadena, CA

Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

Jan. 1

New Orleans, LA

Gator Bowl

Jan. 2

Jacksonville, FL

First Responder Bowl

Jan. 3

Dallas, TX

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Jan. 3

Charlotte, NC

Bahamas Bowl

Jan. 4

Nassau, Bahamas

Orange Bowl

Jan. 9

Miami Gardens, FL

Cotton Bowl

Jan. 10

Arlington, TX

National Championship

Jan. 20

Atlanta, GA

There’s still a long way to go before we know who will play in each bowl game and the CFP, but the journey to setting the schedule for college football’s final stretch promises to be interesting.

