2024-25 College Football Bowl Schedule: Full list of games and locations
At the end of the college football season is bowl season, where teams are matched up to face each other for one last hurrah before the offseason. It's also when the sport crowns a national champion in the College Football Playoff.
The 2024-25 bowl season lasts longer than usual, as the CFP expanded from four to 12 teams starting this season. This expansion requires more time on the schedule to complete the playoff tournament, leading to CFP games starting earlier than ever, on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, before the remaining playoff rounds continue. Additionally, each New Year's Six bowl game will host a quarterfinal or semifinal.
Bowl season won’t conclude until Jan. 20, when the CFP National Championship Game takes place. With roughly five weeks of games, this extends the season by an entire extra month, making it longer than ever—almost overlapping with the NFL's preparation for the Super Bowl.
Despite the CFP games holding more significance, other bowl games still offer entertainment value, even as their importance diminishes. This includes the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which is known for its mascot—a life-sized, edible Pop-Tart that the winning team can actually eat.
The Duke's Mayo Bowl also usually grabs attention with commentators eating mayonnaise on the broadcast, a mascot dressed as a mayo jar, and fans enthusiastically embracing the condiment, regardless of how it tastes on game day. In some ways, the games take a back seat to the hijinks, but that's part of what makes bowl season stand out.
So, when do the bowl games begin? Let’s take a look at the schedule.
Bowl
Date
Location
Holiday Bowl
TBD
San Diego, CA
Celebration Bowl
Dec. 14
Atlanta, GA
Camellia Bowl
Dec. 14
Montgomery, AL
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 17
Frisco, TX
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 18
Boca Raton, FL
LA Bowl
Dec. 18
Inglewood, CA
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 19
New Orleans, LA
Cure Bowl
Dec. 20
Tampa, FL
CFP First-Round Game
Dec. 20
TBD
CFP First-Round Game
Dec. 21
TBD
CFP First-Round Game
Dec. 21
TBD
CFP First-Round Game
Dec. 21
TBD
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 23
Conway, SC
Potato Bowl
Dec. 23
Boise, ID
Hawaii Bowl
Dec. 24
Honolulu, HI
Detroit Bowl
Dec. 26
Detroit, MI
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
Phoenix, AZ
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 26
Mobile, AL
Armed Forces Bowl
Dec. 27
Fort Worth, TX
Liberty Bowl
Dec. 27
Memphis, TN
Las Vegas Bowl
Dec. 27
Las Vegas, NV
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 28
Boston, MA
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 28
New York, NY
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 28
Albuquerque, NM
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 28
Orlando, FL
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 28
Tuscon, AZ
Military Bowl
Dec. 28
Annapolis, MD
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 28
San Antonio, TX
Independence Bowl
Dec. 28
Shreveport, LA
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Nashville, TN
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Tampa, FL
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
El Paso, TX
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
Orlando, FL
Texas Bowl
Dec. 31
Houston, TX
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)
Dec. 31
Glendale, AZ
Peach Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)
Jan. 1
Atlanta, GA
Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)
Jan. 1
Pasadena, CA
Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)
Jan. 1
New Orleans, LA
Gator Bowl
Jan. 2
Jacksonville, FL
First Responder Bowl
Jan. 3
Dallas, TX
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Jan. 3
Charlotte, NC
Bahamas Bowl
Jan. 4
Nassau, Bahamas
Orange Bowl
Jan. 9
Miami Gardens, FL
Cotton Bowl
Jan. 10
Arlington, TX
National Championship
Jan. 20
Atlanta, GA
There’s still a long way to go before we know who will play in each bowl game and the CFP, but the journey to setting the schedule for college football’s final stretch promises to be interesting.