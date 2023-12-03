College Football Bowl Games 2023: Full list and schedule
Nothing makes a college football fan fall in love with winter quite like bowl season.
Bowl season is the absolute best with two-plus straight weeks of college football postseason action. Yes, of course that includes the College Football Playoff bracket playing out and a national champion being crowned, but there are also nearly 80 other teams who are playing for one last taste of victory.
There won't be any Christmas Eve or Christmas Day games thanks to the NFL taking over on that Sunday and Monday. However, there is still a plethora of fun matchups that should put smiles on the faces of college football fans.
So which bowl games are when and who's playing? Let's take a look at the full college football bowl schedule.
College football bowl schedule 2023: Matchups, dates, times and TV info
Saturday, Dec. 16
- Myrtle Beach Bowl (Brooks Stadium - Conway, SC): Georgia Southern vs. Ohio - 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)
- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA): Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana - 2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl (FBC Mortgage Stadium - Orlando, FL): Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) - 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Isleta New Mexico Bowl (University Stadium - Albuquerque, NM): New Mexico State vs. Fresno State - 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- LA Bowl (SoFI Stadium - Los Angeles, CA): Boise State vs. UCLA - 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Independence Stadium - Shreveport, LA): Texas Tech vs. Cal - 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 18
- Famous Toastery Bowl (Jerry Richardson Stadium - Charlotte, NC): Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion - 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 19
- Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl (Toyota Stadium - Frisco, TX): Marshall vs. UTSA - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 21
- RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (FAU Stadium - Boca Raton, FL): South Florida vs. Syracuse - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 22
- Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL): UCF vs. Duke - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 23
- Birmingham Bowl (Protective Stadium - Birmingham, AL): Georgia Tech vs. Troy - Noon ET (ABC)
- Camellia Bowl (Cramton Bowl - Montgomery, AL): Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois - Noon ET (ESPN)
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Amon G. Carter Stadium - Fort Worth, TX): James Madison vs. Air Force - 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Albertsons Stadium - Boise, ID): Utah State vs. Georgia State - 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- 68 Ventures Bowl (Hancock Whitney Stadium - Mobile, AL): South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV): Northwestern vs. Utah - 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
- EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl (Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex - Honolulu, HI): Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State - 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 26
- Quick Lane Bowl (Ford Field - Detroit, MI): Bowling Green vs. Minnesota - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Gerald J. Ford Stadium - Dallas, TX): Texas State vs. Rice - 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Chase Field - Phoenix, AZ): Kansas vs. UNLV - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Wednesday, Dec. 27
- Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com (Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium - Annapolis, MD): Virginia Tech vs. Tulane - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Duke's Mayo Bowl (Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC): North Carolina vs. West Virginia - 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- DirecTV Holiday Bowl (Petco Park - San Diego, CA): USC vs. Louisville - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- TaxAct Texas Bowl (NRG Stadium - Houston, TX): Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 28
- Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Fenway Park - Boston, MA): SMU vs. Boston College - 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)
- Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Yankee Stadium - New York, NY): Miami vs. Rutgers - 2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Pop-Tarts Bowl (Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL): NC State vs. Kansas State - 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Valero Alamo Bowl (Alamodome - San Antonio, TX): Arizona vs. Oklahoma - 9:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 29
- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (EverBank Stadium - Jacksonville, FL): Clemson vs. Kentucky - Noon ET (ESPN)
- Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (Sun Bowl Stadium - El Paso, TX): Notre Dame vs. Oregon State - 2 p.m. ET (CBS)
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium - Memphis, TN): Memphis vs. Iowa State - 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX): Missouri vs. Ohio State - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 30
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA): Ole Miss vs. Penn State - Noon ET (ESPN)
- TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN): Auburn vs. Maryland - 2 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Capital One Orange Bowl (Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL): Georgia vs. Florida State - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (Arizona Stadium - Tucson, AZ): Toledo vs. Wyoming - 4:30 p.m. ET (The CW/Barstool)
Monday, Jan. 1
- ReliaQuest Bowl (Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL): LSU vs. Wisconsin - Noon ET (ESPN2)
- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ): Liberty vs. Oregon - 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL): Iowa vs. Tennessee - 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
- Rose Bowl - CFP Semifinal (Rose Bowl - Pasadena, CA): 1 Michigan vs. 4 Alabama - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)
- Allstate Sugar Bowl - CFP Semifinal (Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA): 2 Washington vs. 3 Texas - 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 8
- CFP National Championship (NRG Stadium - Houston, TX): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)