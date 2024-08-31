30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
10. Ricky White III, WR, UNLV Rebels
Speaking of stacked wide receiver classes, here’s an option from a lesser-known university. UNLV has only had 45 players drafted into the NFL in history, and they haven’t had one drafted since 2010 when Joe Hawley went to the Atlanta Falcons. They also haven’t had a talent like Ricky White III in a long time.
White is coming off an explosive season where he had one of the best stat lines in the country. Only Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers had more yards than him in the country last season. The former Michigan State commit blew the doors off everyone else, but he’s still not considered a first-round pick by most analysts.
If he repeats that performance in 2024, White is going to go in the first round. How could he not? Putting up close to, if not more than, 3,000 yards combined in two seasons is insane. Most star wide receivers leave college without 3,000 yards in their career.
UNLV does have a new quarterback as Jayden Maiava bolted for USC, but with an upgraded offensive line and talent everywhere, White shouldn’t see any impacts to his contributions. Whether it’s transfer Mathew Sluka from Holy Cross and Hajj-Malik-Williams from Campbell under center, having White and number two receiver Jacob De Jesus in the lineup will keep this offense grooving.