30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
13. Jeremiah Hunter, WR, Washington Huskies
The expectations around Washington are at rock bottom. They lost everything that wasn’t bolted to Husky Stadium. Jedd Fisch is the head coach after Kalen DeBoer was given the reigns to the Nick Saban fortune at Alabama. He’s looking to establish himself with a program that has to replace the quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, offensive line, running back, and basically every other position. Coach Fisch has two returning starters (linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala and cornerback Elijah Jackson) from last year’s National Championship runner-up.
Some see that as a negative. We see it as an opportunity.
Washington retooled this offseason with transfers from all over the country. The most impressive might be wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter. He actually committed to Washington before DeBoer left. He did it before their season was even over, but knowing that Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk were heading to the next level, he saw an opportunity. He decided to ride it out with the new group.
Another transfer to watch is Will Rogers. We don’t see him becoming a first-round pick, but he does have a ton of talent leaving from Mississippi State. He will be drawn to Hunter’s ability to go up and get the ball. Hunter is a volume machine, with great hands and an ability to find open space. He was held back at Cal, but he should be able to build an impressive resume this season.