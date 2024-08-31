30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
15. Caden Prieskorn, TE, Ole Miss Rebels
There are plenty of tight ends who could be in this position. Honestly, we were between Caden Prieskorn and Utah’s Brant Kuithe (we really like Utah this season). We went with Prieskorn because of the opportunity for high-profile performances. With Ole Miss, Prieskorn could be on national television every game, and he could be on primetime six or seven times.
Prieskorn has a fascinating college football story. Nobody looked at him coming out of high school. This writer and Prieskorn had the same amount of stars in the recruiting cycle (it’s zero). He walked onto Memphis and made the switch from quarterback to tight end. There, he was an instant sensation. He learned the position and eventually found his way to Ole Miss.
What might be the most surprising element of Prieskorn’s game is his hands. As someone who spent most of his life throwing the football, he’s impressive in his catching of the football. Ole Miss is stacked with weapons, so he wasn’t targeted as much in the red zone. That will change this year. Expect Prieskorn to rack up touchdowns.
This should be an amazing offense. We think just about everyone on the Ole Miss offense, from offensive line to the skill positions, will get increased draft stock. They are poised to have a great season, and that should lead to draft value.