30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
18. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia Bulldogs
Daylen Everette should be getting more hype. Straight up, nobody should think he’s anything but a first-round pick, but that’s not the case. Everette was the guy who faced the most pressure on the Georgia Bulldogs defense. He had balls coming his way early and often in games. He was playing opposite Kamari Lassiter, an all-world cornerback who opposing teams wanted to avoid at all costs.
Everette’s numbers are not impressive from 2023. He received a coverage grade of 63.5 from PFF, 558th among college corners. It was a bad season, but this is a player who was not in a position to succeed. This was how Georgia built it, but Everette reacted as expected to the task at hand.
This year, he’s the guy in the secondary, as most fo the starters left in the offseason. Everette still has a ton of competition, as there are always new five-star recruits, which should push him to keep excelling to keep his spot in the secondary.
We don’t see him becoming Lassiter, but ironically, his combination of skills and impact could actually be more desirable for a team. So while Lassiter was a second-round pick, Everette has a chance to have a big season and go in the first.