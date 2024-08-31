30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
2. Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU Cougars
There are four positions where players can really showcase themselves in their last year and explode onto draft boards: QB, EDGE, CB, and WR. Any position can make noise, but for the most part, the other positions have been on the radar for years. Here, we have a fantastic EDGE who’s playing for a team that’s not traditionally thought of for defensive stars.
Tyler Batty is a monster on the defensive line. He’s built like an NFL player, which is where the conversation starts. He’s 6’5, 275 lbs. Teams want players with size, as they believe they can teach everything else they need to know.
Batty is taking a leadership role with BYU this season. He’s spoken about the disappointment of the BYU defense last season. He’s been vocal, and that will also help. He’s a senior for the Cougars, and he led the team in sacks and pressures last season (although the numbers weren’t very impressive). This season, he’s making this a priority for himself.
On top of all this, BYU has much better depth on the line this season, so Batty won’t see as many double teams. He will be able to beat offensive linemen who leave him alone, and we expect him to double his sack numbers and possibly even triple his pressures.