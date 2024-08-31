30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
21. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington Huskies
We mentioned earlier about the Washington Huskies and how this is a brand-new world, but that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Just look at Jonas Coleman. Because of the mass exodus on this offense and in the coaching staff, he now has the biggest opportunity of his career.
With Arizona last year, Coleman was given some opportunity, and he was amazing with the carries he did get. He averaged a ridiculous 6.8 yards per carry with the Wildcats, but they still only gave him 128 carries. It makes sense that he decided to transfer this offseason.
Now, he’s with an upgraded college and has a better situation for himself. The Huskies will give him the rock and tell him to make guys miss. He’s solid, both in production and in stature. He can make guys miss and run with power.
That height is going to hurt him in the process. Will a power runner who stands at 5-foot-9 work in the NFL? He has to be devastating in the Big Ten this season. He has to be in the mold of the very greatest running backs in that conferences history, and this is the conference of Montee Ball and Saquon Barkley.