30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
22. Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama Crimson Tide
When a player is good enough for both USC and Alabama, then that player is really, really good. Domani Jackson spent his last two seasons in Southern California before he transferred to Alabama this offseason. His two years at USC was a disappointment. Honestly, that’s an understatement. The former five-star recruit did not live up to his lofty expectations for his hometown team.
Yet, he was still able to turn his experience into a spot as the number-one cornerback in a vaulted Alabama defense. A member of the Alabama secondary has been drafted in every draft since 2012. Cornerbacks are often a premium, and in that time period, four cornerbacks have gone in the first round (and many are kicking themselves they didn’t make Trevon Diggs the fifth).
Now, here comes Jackson, who’s dealt with injuries and disappointment for years, now with a chance to prove himself at the highest level. The SEC is even harder this year, with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. There are four top-10 teams in the conference. The race to the SEC Title Game will be a dogfight, and Jackson will be front and center of the action. If he’s effective, he will be getting a trial by fire, and scouts will appreciate that.
Jackson ranks lower on this list because if we were to bet on it, we’d say he’s going to play two seasons at Alabama. He wants to finish the job of revamping his draft profile, and he’s said such great things about Tuscaloosa that it would be surprising if he rushes out of there.