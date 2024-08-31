30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
26. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia Bulldogs
Replacing Brock Bowers is a tall task, and that’s probably why nobody is talking about Oscar Delp. The new Georgia tight end won’t be Brock Bowers. He won’t be a superstar who can change an NFL offense. He won’t force a team that literally just drafted a top tight end to take another one. However, Delp can still change the narrative and that could have him rocketing up draft boards.
Let’s start with the size. Delp is 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. That’s already going to have the scouts' antennas up.
He’s also going to bring that leadership quality, always playing a certain role that impacts the game in an impressive way. He knows where he needs to be. He doesn’t care about stats, and the ego is never a problem with Delp.
He wants to be that complete tight end. That has to be intriguing for some teams. Is it usually a first-round pick? No, but some teams reach for need. Tight ends are going to be all-the-rage this year, because there are a lot of interesting ones. Delp being someone who can block as well as he catches is going to be something a team falls for.