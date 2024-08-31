30 college football players who could go from unknown to first-round pick in 2024
By Nick Villano
27. Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon Ducks
Evan Stewart is primed for a huge year. He hasn’t had it yet, but he’s primed to do it. He had 514 yards last year, which doesn’t exactly scream “first-round pick,” but this was more a situational opportunity than anything. Now, he’s looking to finally live up to the hype he had coming out of high school.
Stewart was originally a five-star recruit who spent his early years at Texas A&M. There, it was just a mess. He had inconsistent playing time, suffered multiple injuries, and he never built any chemistry with a quarterback. He had five quarterbacks while at A&M in just two years.
There’s an issue with his size. He’s six foot nothing, which would be fine. However, the real problem is he’s 175 pounds. A player who has that little weight on them is going to worry scouts, and more importantly, general managers.
One thing that isn’t an issue is his quarterback. Dillon Gabriel came from Oklahoma, and he’s ready to make a name for himself in the Big Ten. Okay, we already know who he is, but Gabriel is looking to make his way on this list eventually, so expect him to find a favorite receiver and make him a star. It feels like Evan Stewart has the profile to be that receiver.